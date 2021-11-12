TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More sponsors and CROs are seeking to conduct decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) than ever before. Which phase, which therapeutic area, which technologies, what is the right study design, how do we scale, what are the cost implications and which countries should I target? The answers to these questions not only require a strong technology platform, but also require the right consulting expertise to guide implementation strategy.
Research organizations are now embracing the potential of DCTs to take advantage of their potential advantages, such as higher patient engagement, optimized study enrollment and patient retention. Join IDC's Vice President of Life Sciences R&D Strategy and Technology, Dr. Nimita Limaye, and THREAD's CEO John Reites in a live webinar on Friday, December 3 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK) as they discuss "how" to win with the strategic implementation of DCTs.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Decentralized Clinical Trials: An Industry Approach for Optimizing Study Design & Driving ROI.
