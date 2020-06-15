LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers, OEMs and dealers are rapidly adapting in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic with increased digitization, more customized services, faster response times and more information they can really trust. AMCI Testing is answering this call with "Decide".
For over 35 years AMCI Testing has been the trusted source for Certified 3rd party evaluations. Our extensive testing is the gold standard in the industry. It does however take time that in many cases, OEM's no longer feel they can afford in this hyper competitive environment. In developing "Decide" we focused on the core, quality elements of our testing and our clients' need for speed, lower cost and seamless distribution of content. The result is a fully integrated, customized "campaign in a box" that is ready to go live in under three weeks.
A "Decide" program includes:
- AMCI Testing's consumer-focused evaluation with Certified competitive advantages
- High quality video content demonstrating the result of our unbiased testing results
- Distribution across the widest possible consumer touchpoints: OEM website, Dealer website, Paid Media, Owned Social Media, 3rd Party sites, CRM, PR, Influencer and print
"Online shopping and 3rd party sites are dominating messaging and decision making, it's hard for the Brand voice to be heard," says AMCI Testing CEO David Stokols. "If automotive brands want to differentiate themselves, they need to stand out, but they also need credibility to build trust. Today's environment has clearly shown the market needs AMCI Testing Certified 3rd party evaluations more than ever. "Decide" provides a faster more affordable solution that is right for the times."
Stokols continues, "AMCI Testing provides the industry with compelling, defensible product proof points upon which strong brands can be built. We will continue to innovate with products like "Decide" to help brands tell compelling stories and exceed consumer expectations."
About AMCI Testing
For over 35 years we have delivered certified, product truths. 250,000 tests on over 4000 vehicles with over 1000 certified claims. No certified claim has ever been successfully challenged or modified by any competitor. We help brands compete on facts, credibility and integrity. www.amcitesting.com