BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DecisionHealth is excited to announce its live National Provider Enrollment Forum, reuniting provider enrollment professionals, enrollment managers, and credentialing specialists from across the country. This 2-day event will take place September 19–20, 2022, at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak. It will provide attendees with the opportunity to reconnect in person and gain insights from experienced veterans and top industry experts on the latest strategies and best practices for developing and sustaining successful enrollment processes.
"DecisionHealth is excited to offer in-person training again this year," says Karen Kondilis, content manager for DecisionHealth. "The National Provider Enrollment Forum is a great opportunity for those who handle physician and practice enrollment to learn best practices, ask experts questions, and network with their colleagues from all over the country. Provider enrollment is not just completing an 855 form for CMS. Enrollment specialists must be well-versed in the various government and commercial payers, accreditors' requirements, learning the PECOS system, their relationship to the medical staff credentialing process, and so much more. We're excited to provide enrollment specialists with the education and training they need to succeed in their day-to-day operations and grow their careers. Plus, it is always nice to get away from the office and socialize with those that understand your work and leave feeling energized!"
Attendees will have access to 13 educational sessions to obtain important updates, guidance, tips, tricks, and best practices on the hottest topics in provider enrollment, including:
- How the Provider Enrollment, Chain, and Ownership System (PECOS); the Identity & Access Management System (I&A); and the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System (NPPES) work in tandem
- Eliminating enrollment delays through delegated credentialing
- How to incorporate telemedicine credentialing and privileging into your existing processes
- Boosting revenue with effective new provider onboarding
- Defining payer enrollment competency
- Identifying and implementing real-world tools to address day-to-day provider enrollment functions
View the agenda at https://www.codingbooks.com/providerenrollment.
Attendees can take advantage of early-bird savings on conference registration until June 13, 2022. Attendees can also bundle their registration with two on-demand eLearning courses—Provider Enrollment Boot Camp and Fundamentals of Credentialing—to save even more!
To get additional information about the 2022 National Provider Enrollment Forum, contact a Customer Service representative at 1-855-225-5341 x4005 or email HCEvents@hcpro.com.
Regarding COVID-19 safety and security measures:
We place the highest priority on the safety of our guests by following safety guidelines and advisement for meetings as outlined by state and local mandates. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 environment and the recommended guidelines and will communicate adjustments to the on-site policies and procedures as we approach the live event dates.
