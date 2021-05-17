DecisionPoint Systems Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.)

IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: DPSI), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $16.1 million, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 12.1% from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was driven by lower hardware sales, partially offset by sales of $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 related to the ExtenData acquisition.
  • Overall gross margin increased 30 basis points due to a shift in mix of net sales to professional services that generate a significantly higher gross margin. Sales of professional services increased 30% for the first quarter of 2021 and represented 26% of total net sales versus 17% of total net sales in the same prior year period.
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in net income was due to recognition of a gain on extinguishment of debt of $1.2 million, partially offset by lower hardware sales. 
  • EBITDA increased 10.7% to $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 versus the first quarter of 2020.
"Any comparison to Q1 of 2020, the best quarter in our company's recent history, would be a challenging one. That said, we are seeing meaningful sales growth in our expansion of professional service offerings and have gained momentum from the acquisition of ExtenData to establish our geographic presence into new markets," said Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer. "We plan to continue to pursue acquisitions to further expand and develop into new regions, which also creates opportunities for significant revenue synergies. As we look forward, I am excited by the organic and inorganic growth opportunities that we are pursuing and am confident we will continue to grow our business and enhance our position as a valued partner for our customers."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Our cash and accounts receivable were $12.4 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $18.4 million at December 31, 2020. Cash provided by operations in the first quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million, as compared to $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.  Overall debt is lower by $2.4 million than it was at the beginning of the year. At March 31, 2021, we had no borrowings under the $10 million line of credit.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs.

For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)







March 31,

2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash



$

1,816





$

2,005



Accounts receivable, net





10,591







16,438



Inventory, net





1,005







884



Deferred costs





2,108







1,744



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





381







67



Total current assets





15,901







21,138



Operating lease assets





520







583



Property and equipment, net





741







751



Deferred costs, net of current portion





1,911







2,097



Deferred tax assets





1,930







1,973



Intangible assets, net





4,386







4,663



Goodwill





8,128







8,128



Other assets





22







22



Total assets



$

33,539





$

39,355



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable



$

8,156





$

12,852



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





2,555







2,807



Deferred revenue





4,970







4,617



Line of credit











1,206



Due to related parties





52







34



Current portion of operating lease liabilities





265







261



Total current liabilities





15,998







21,777



Deferred revenue, net of current portion





3,042







3,140



Long-term debt





150







1,361



Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities





271







340



Other liabilities





846







873



Total liabilities





20,307







27,491



Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 13,882 and 13,576 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively





14







14



Additional paid-in capital





38,264







38,229



Accumulated deficit





(25,046)







(26,379)



Total stockholders' equity





13,232







11,864



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

33,539





$

39,355



 

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

 (in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

March 31,







2021





2020



Net sales:

















Product



$

11,925





$

15,095



Service





4,147







3,192



Net sales





16,072







18,287



Cost of sales:

















Product





9,451







12,074



Service





2,783







1,895



Cost of sales





12,234







13,969



Gross profit





3,838







4,318



Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing expense





1,889







1,644



General and administrative expenses





1,620







1,148



Total operating expenses





3,509







2,792



Operating income





329







1,526



Interest expense





(29)







(99)



Gain on extinguishment of debt





1,211









Income before income taxes





1,511







1,427



Income tax expense





178







398



Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders



$

1,333





$

1,029



Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:

















Basic



$

0.10





$

0.08



Diluted



$

0.08





$

0.07



Weighted average common shares outstanding

















Basic





13,769







13,576



Diluted





15,788







15,642



 

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)







Three Months Ended

March 31,







2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities













Net income



$

1,333





$

1,029



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





360







190



Gain on extinguishment of debt





(1,211)









Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount





17







33



Share-based compensation expense





33







23



Deferred income taxes, net





43







387



Provision for doubtful accounts











7



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable





5,847







2,328



Inventory, net





(121)







3,129



Deferred costs





(178)







103



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(326)







(51)



Other assets, net





(5)







(1)



Accounts payable





(4,696)







(3,647)



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





(109)







240



Due to related parties





18







(36)



Operating lease liabilities





(2)







(42)



Deferred revenue





255







512



Net cash provided by operating activities





1,258







4,204



Cash flows from investing activities

















Cash paid for acquisitions





(170)









Purchases of property and equipment





(73)







(34)



Net cash used in investing activities





(243)







(34)



Cash flows from financing activities

















Line of credit, net





(1,206)







(3,177)



Repayment of term debt











(62)



Debt issuance costs











(36)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options





2









Net cash used in financing activities





(1,204)







(3,239)



Change in cash





(189)







931



Cash, beginning of period





2,005







2,620



Cash, end of period



$

1,816





$

3,551



Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

This press release includes information relating to EBITDA which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure." EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). We believe EBITDA may provide investors with useful information of how our current primary operating results relate to our historical performance.  The non-GAAP financial measure provided is not meant to be considered as a substitute for GAAP financials. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands):









Three Months Ended

March 31,











2021





2020



Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

















Net income







$

1,333





$

1,029



    Interest expense









29







99



Income tax expense









178







398



    Depreciation and amortization (1)









360







190



EBITDA







$

1,900





$

1,716







(1)

Recorded within general and administration expenses and cost of sales within our Unaudited Condensed

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income.

 

 

