IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: DPSI), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $15.2 million, lower by $0.5 million, or 3.1% from the second quarter of 2020. The variance, in lower hardware sales, was driven by a comparison to a prior year period marked by a significant hardware refresh cycle at a large customer, and supply chain issues impacting current product availability. The supply shortage is expected to continue for the remainder of 2021. The variance was partially offset by $2.9 million in revenue from ExtenData, a business we acquired in December 2020.
- Strategic staffing investments in our managed services business, made to drive planned increases in both new revenues and margin contribution, along with supply-chain related hardware cost increases, contributed to a short-term decrease in gross margins of 200 basis points.
- Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the newly included expenses of our ExtenData operations, acquired in December 2020. We plan for that acquisition to be accretive at the bottom line once the integration process is complete. EBITDA saw a comparable decrease of 54.4%, to $0.5 million, for the second quarter of 2021 versus the year ago period.
"We are pleased with our results for the first half of 2021. The comparison to the first half of 2020, which benefited from a major refresh event, was of course difficult. We're on track with plans to grow our professional services business. It reached $7.7 million, a 25% increase year-on-year. We generated cash flows from operations of $2.5 million, and further strengthened our financial position by securing a new line of credit of $9.0 million in July, reducing our interest rate to 2.75% in the process. Additionally, we strengthened our balance sheet with a reduction in a long-term debt reducing our interest expense by 242%," said Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer. "We are seeing broad-based sales growth across our expanded portfolio of mobility-first enterprise services and solutions. We've gained momentum through the integration of recently acquired ExtenData, expanding our geographic presence into the Rocky Mountain and Southwest Regions. We plan continued expansion in professional services and will target acquisitions that broaden our geographic coverage and bring new product offerings. I remain excited by both the organic and inorganic expansion opportunities we are pursuing and am confident they will fuel strong profitable growth in the second half of 2021 and beyond."
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Combined cash and accounts receivable were $14.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $18.4 million at December 31, 2020. Cash provided by operations in the first half of 2021 was $2.5 million, up from $1.3 million in the first half of 2020. Overall debt is lower by $2.4 million than at the beginning of the year. As of June 30, 2021, we had no borrowings under our line of credit.
Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss these financial results is scheduled for today, August 17, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Investors, analysts, and all parties interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 (domestic) or (201) 493-6780 (international) at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146343. Please log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.
A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 24, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13722554. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay.
About DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs.
For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor Relations Contact:
Carol Arakaki
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
2,967
$
2,005
Accounts receivable, net
11,235
16,438
Inventory, net
1,136
884
Deferred costs
1,964
1,744
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
343
67
Total current assets
17,645
21,138
Operating lease assets
457
583
Property and equipment, net
742
751
Deferred costs, net of current portion
1,727
2,097
Deferred tax assets
1,991
1,973
Intangible assets, net
4,112
4,663
Goodwill
8,128
8,128
Other assets
22
22
Total assets
$
34,824
$
39,355
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,122
$
12,852
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,852
2,807
Deferred revenue
6,478
4,617
Line of credit
—
1,206
Due to related parties
59
34
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
269
261
Total current liabilities
17,780
21,777
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
2,811
3,140
Long-term debt
150
1,361
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
203
340
Other liabilities
437
873
Total liabilities
21,381
27,491
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 13,882 and 13,576 shares
14
14
Additional paid-in capital
38,305
38,229
Accumulated deficit
(24,876)
(26,379)
Total stockholders' equity
13,443
11,864
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
34,824
$
39,355
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales:
Product
$
11,574
$
12,667
$
23,497
$
27,762
Service
3,595
2,986
7,744
6,178
Net sales
15,169
15,653
31,241
33,940
Cost of sales:
Product
9,208
9,945
18,657
22,019
Service
2,465
1,790
5,250
3,685
Cost of sales
11,673
11,735
23,907
25,704
Gross profit
3,496
3,918
7,334
8,236
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expense
1,910
1,336
3,799
2,980
General and administrative expenses
1,474
1,084
3,094
2,232
Total operating expenses
3,384
2,420
6,893
5,212
Operating income
112
1,498
441
3,024
Interest expense
21
72
50
171
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(1,211)
—
Other income
—
(10)
—
(10)
Income before income taxes
91
1,436
1,602
2,863
Income tax (benefit) expense
(79)
421
99
819
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to
$
170
$
1,015
$
1,503
$
2,044
Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.07
$
0.11
$
0.15
Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.06
$
0.10
$
0.13
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
13,882
13,576
13,826
13,576
Diluted
15,208
15,642
14,880
15,642
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
1,503
$
2,044
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
715
378
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(1,211)
63
Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount
25
48
Share-based compensation expense
74
762
Deferred income taxes, net
(18)
3
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
5,203
(4,608)
Inventory, net
(252)
3,493
Deferred costs
150
101
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(301)
26
Other assets, net
—
—
Accounts payable
(4,730)
(1,343)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(221)
(71)
Due to related parties
25
(16)
Operating lease liabilities
(3)
(43)
Deferred revenue
1,532
451
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,491
1,288
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for acquisitions
(170)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(155)
(51)
Net cash used in investing activities
(325)
(51)
Cash flows from financing activities
Line of credit, net
(1,206)
(2,070)
Repayment of term debt
—
(125)
Proceeds from issuance of term debt
—
1,211
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
2
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,204)
(984)
Change in cash
962
253
Cash, beginning of period
2,005
2,620
Cash, end of period
$
2,967
$
2,873
Non-GAAP Financial Measure:
This press release includes information relating to EBITDA which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure." EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). We believe EBITDA may provide investors with useful information of how our current primary operating results relate to our historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measure provided is not meant to be considered as a substitute for GAAP financials. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner.
The following is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
Net income
$
170
$
1,015
$
1,503
$
2,044
Interest expense
21
72
50
171
Income tax (benefit) expense
(79)
421
99
819
Depreciation and amortization (1)
355
203
715
378
EBITDA
$
467
$
1,025
$
2,367
$
3,412
(1)
Recorded within general and administration expenses and cost of sales within our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-systems-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-301357256.html
SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.