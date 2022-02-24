GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today the SRM Connector for Cummins Guidanz. The new solution is being made available across North American fleet and service provider networks using the Cummins Guidanz servicing technology suite. Following successful beta testing, Guidanz is now fully connected to Decisiv's SRM Case service event management application. General availability is scheduled for the second quarter.
The integration of Cummins Guidanz in the Decisiv platform incorporates critical asset repair and diagnostic information into a service event in the SRM Case management application. It enables a seamless and consistent workflow, improving shop productivity, and provides technicians with real-time access to proven Cummins expertise delivered through SRM at the point of service. The connected solution also captures and shares key information about service work, improving data accuracy for reporting.
"More than 5,000 service provider locations and 40,000 fleets across North America now have access to the SRM Connector for Cummins Guidanz through the Decisiv Marketplace," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "With in-context information and by providing seamless operation across the two systems, the result of this collaboration between Decisiv and Cummins is a streamlined process for the maintenance and repair of the manufacturer's engines. With Cummins engines powering more than 40% of commercial vehicles in operation today, access to genuine expertise in a single location at the point of service is extremely valuable for improving efficiency and maximizing uptime."
A beta test user of the Cummins Guidanz and Decisiv Case integration was Pape Truck Leasing. Wes Sage, Vice President of Service Operations at Pape, explained, "We were very pleased to see the level of integration between Decisiv and Cummins. The ability to give our technicians real time, immediate access to the Guidanz system will improve their productivity and help streamline the repair process, reducing downtime for our customers."
"The connectivity and integration between Decisiv and Guidanz will improve technician performance, speed the repair process and accelerate customer trucks being returned to service," said Ryan Kikendall, Executive Director at Cummins Digital. "Based on the response to Cummins Guidanz by our service providers and the broad scope of the Decisiv SRM platform, we expect very strong interest in this integration."
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24.0 billion in 2021.
See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.
About Decisiv, Inc.
Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for the nearly 5,000 service locations across North America that manage more than 3.5 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. Through Decisiv's SRM platform, dealers, service providers, manufacturers, and fleet and asset managers can communicate and collaborate during every service event. The SRM solution streamlines the entire asset service management process bringing all the necessary diagnostic, telematics and asset information together for all participants, and delivers it at the point of service. This level of connectivity and collaboration drives an unrivaled level of service performance and asset optimization that gets trucks back on the road faster so fleets see higher revenue per asset and lower costs. Service providers using SRM establish efficient communication, better controls, and increased productivity in service operations that enables them to become trusted partners to fleets. For manufacturers, SRM enhances the value of service networks and provides data and analytics to help develop more reliable and efficient commercial assets. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.
