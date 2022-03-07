GLEN ALLEN, Va. and ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decisiv Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, today announced at the TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition that Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) is now rolling out SRM Case Estimator for Uptime Pro, an integrated solution between the Decisiv SRM and Uptime Pro dealer service management platforms. The two companies announced a partnership in July of 2021 aimed at streamlining Freightliner and Western Star dealer service operations and intended to improve vehicle uptime.
"The integrated Decisiv SRM Case Estimator for Uptime Pro solution now available to Freightliner and Western Star dealers will allow them to further enhance the trusted service they provide to their customers," said Dick Hyatt, president and CEO at Decisiv. "Our partnership with DTNA also reflects the ongoing expansion of Decisiv's reach among fleets, service providers and OEMs in North America and globally. The Decisiv SRM Platform is now enabling more than 74,000 fleets and over 5,000 service provider locations to manage service and repair events for over seven million commercial assets across the U.S. and Canada."
The integration between the SRM Case Estimator and Uptime Pro streamlines estimate creation and approval processes by incorporating diagnostics, repair information, and photos from DTNA's Express WriteUp mobile app into an SRM Case service event. The SRM Case Estimator for Uptime Pro is also integrated with Dealer Management System software and interfaces with DTNA's Online Warranty Link (OWL) system and its VIP truck specs database.
Early adopters of SRM Case Estimator for Uptime Pro, including some of the largest networks of Freightliner and Western Star dealers in North America, are now implementing and testing the new integrated solution. Included are Peach State Truck Centers with ten service locations throughout central Georgia and Alabama, Excel Truck Group with ten full-service facilities in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and Premier Truck Group, part of the Penske Automotive Group, with 35 dealership locations across the U.S. and Canada.
"By optimizing workflow and communications practices, the connectivity between SRM Case and Uptime Pro should further maximize asset uptime for fleets," said Paul Romanaggi, chief customer experience officer at DTNA. "We anticipate measurable success with the SRM Case Estimator for Uptime Pro solution as this partnership with Decisiv enhances both dealer efficiencies and the customer experience across our North American dealer service locations."
About Decisiv, Inc.
Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for the nearly 5,000 service locations across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. Through Decisiv's SRM platform, dealers, service providers, manufacturers, and fleet and asset managers can communicate and collaborate during every service event. The SRM solution streamlines the entire asset service management process bringing all the necessary diagnostic, telematics and asset information together for all participants, and delivers it at the point of service. This level of connectivity and collaboration drives an unrivaled level of service performance and asset optimization that gets trucks back on the road faster so fleets see higher revenue per asset and lower costs. Service providers using SRM establish efficient communication, better controls, and increased productivity in service operations that enables them to become trusted partners to fleets. For manufacturers, SRM enhances the value of service networks and provides data and analytics to help develop more reliable and efficient commercial assets. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.
