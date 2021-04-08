GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today their SRM Connect system now incorporates new Asset APIs that extend connectivity, enabling fleets to automate the generation of service requests and manage external service events using their internal fleet management tools and applications.
"With our new Asset APIs, fleets no longer have to suffer from portal overload from all their providers, or have their managers work in multiple applications to manage service events," said Ronnie Shaw, Senior Director of Products at Decisiv. "The APIs provide the ability to automate the management of assets, service locations and the service request process for inspections, preventive maintenance, warranty work and repairs, including locating and identifying preferred service locations based on vehicle routing. This extended service management connectivity is a unique capability that only Decisiv can offer as part of our ongoing effort to further streamline the management of commercial assets."
Decisiv Asset APIs allow companies to define and tailor workflows for managing service operations in three main areas associated with fleet service event management, including:
- Managing individual assets in a fleet by adding and removing vehicles and updating information
- Managing asset grouping by creating new depots and updating information
- Managing service by searching lists of preferred locations, sending requests to service providers and receiving notifications
Through seamless integration with Fleet Management Systems, Decisiv Asset APIs enable the entire organization to more effectively manage and control their service management processes and accelerate the completion of service events. Fleets can now digitally communicate their specific service specifications by type of repair. These expanded SRM Connect capabilities further improve a fleet's ability to track, manage and analyze asset performance and costs.
