GLEN ALLEN, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that TruVideo inspection videos are being incorporated in their SRM Case application to enhance communication and collaboration during service events.
"With TruVideo, users of the Decisiv SRM platform can incorporate inspection videos directly into the repair process," said Mike Gibson, VP of Strategic Partners at Decisiv. "This integration augments inspections and check-in by providing a more detailed view of repair needs. It enables service facilities to provide greater support for estimating parts and labor accurately and quickly, speeding the ability to review and approve estimates, which contributes directly to a reduction in downtime. We are pleased to welcome TruVideo as a partner in the rapidly expanding Decisiv SRM Ecosystem."
Access to videos using TruVideo technology is provided by attaching a link in the SRM Case application. SRM Case delivers collaboration and communication for progress updates and estimates and approvals across the entire service or repair event. It gives asset owners and service providers greater visibility to proactively determine maintenance requirements and schedules, as well as access to complete service histories, build and warranty specs, and real-time information on recalls.
"Allowing service departments to greatly improve communication with customers helps build trust during the repair process," said Douglas Chrystall, CoFounder and CTO at TruVideo. "By joining the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem we can help service providers build confidence that elevates them into trusted and preferred suppliers. TruVideo is proud to be able to support the highly effective collaboration between service providers and fleets that is a foundation of the Decisiv SRM platform."
About TruVideo
TruVideo is a video-first texting platform to improve customer experience and increase sales and service revenue by communicating transparently. TruVideo's platform offers streamlined service inspections, sales walkarounds, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. This revolutionary platform fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, no product is as comprehensive as TruVideo. For more information visit https://truvideo.com/ or contact:
Marketing -- Marketing@TruVideo.com
Heavy Trucking -- michaela@truvideo.com
About Decisiv, Inc.
Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for the nearly 5,000 service locations across North America that manage more than 3.5 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. Through Decisiv's SRM platform, dealers, service providers, manufacturers, and fleet and asset managers can communicate and collaborate during every service event. The SRM solution streamlines the entire asset service management process bringing all the necessary diagnostic, telematics and asset information together for all participants, and delivers it at the point of service. This level of connectivity and collaboration drives an unrivaled level of service performance and asset optimization that gets trucks back on the road faster so fleets see higher revenue per asset and lower costs. Service providers using SRM establish efficient communication, better controls, and increased productivity in service operations that enables them to become trusted partners to fleets. For manufacturers, SRM enhances the value of service networks and provides data and analytics to help develop more reliable and efficient commercial assets. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.
