Webinar planned to showcase how key metrics and the right technology can drive best service and asset management practices
GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today the first in a planned series of webinars that focus on best practices in service management. More than 74,000 fleets are using the SRM platform under privately branded OEM-provided service management systems.
Decisiv is planning an educational webinar on June 2, 2022 to showcase how fleets are effectively utilizing best practices in their use of the SRM platform. The webinar will include the presentation of key metrics that demonstrate how progressive fleets are achieving increased asset uptime by utilizing their Decisiv SRM solutions to schedule service, communicate internally and externally, manage PM schedules, and ensure PM compliance.
The newest fleet focused SRM solutions from Decisiv, designed to further enhance the ability to more proactively manage maintenance and repairs to better control the entire service process for every asset, include:
SRM Discovery Service Priorities Monitor provides an actionable real-time asset service status and fleet performance dashboard. Based on a powerful analytics framework, Decisiv delivers insights into internal and external service operations. This solution provides fleets with a single point of control to better understand the service status of their assets at every service provider. Understanding asset availability and proactively managing service events improves uptime, generates additional revenue, and lowers costs.
SRM Intelligent Maintenance gives fleets a solution to completely manage their maintenance needs. Fleets will streamline PM and repair processes by using this solution to build service calendars, create inspections, define standard repair operations, send service requests, and schedule work with outside service providers. Its connectivity with OEM-provided SRM platforms provides immediate access to all asset build, warranty, recall and diagnostic information. This new solution automates and clarifies the maintenance process and provides visibility into event status for PM currency and compliance.
SRM Total Service Management enables fleets performing their own internal maintenance and repairs to take advantage of their integrated, OEM-provided service management platform that they currently use to manage external service events. It enables fleets to incorporate asset, diagnostics, warranty, recall and telematics information into every service event case and to automate communication between maintenance and operations personnel. In-context information streamlines processes, improves shop productivity, reduces downtime and costs, and enables fleets to prioritize and act on critical work in progress.
"The Decisiv SRM platform is already the largest asset service management system in the industry and it's immediately available to fleets without requiring any IT investment," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO at Decisiv. "Our commitment is to offer fleets connected service management solutions and data driven insights that will continue to improve the effectiveness of their internal and outsourced maintenance and repair activities."
Decisiv SRM management systems for fleets operating across North America are in use by Volvo, Mack, Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Western Star, Hino, Isuzu, and Michelin service networks. Ongoing adoption of the technology pushed platform use to a weekly average of 70,000 service events in 2021. Recently Decisiv surpassed 23 million service events being managed by the SRM platform. In 2022, fleets and service providers will manage more than 4 million service events on the Decisiv platform.
REGISTER today for the Decisiv Webinar on June 2, 2022.
About Decisiv, Inc.
Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for the nearly 5,000 service locations across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. Through Decisiv's SRM platform, dealers, service providers, manufacturers, and fleet and asset managers can communicate and collaborate during every service event. The SRM solution streamlines the entire asset service management process bringing all the necessary diagnostic, telematics and asset information together for all participants, and delivers it at the point of service. This level of connectivity and collaboration drives an unrivaled level of service performance and asset optimization that gets trucks back on the road faster so fleets see higher revenue per asset and lower costs. Service providers using SRM establish efficient communication, better controls, and increased productivity in service operations that enables them to become trusted partners to fleets. For manufacturers, SRM enhances the value of service networks and provides data and analytics to help develop more reliable and efficient commercial assets. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.
