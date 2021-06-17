GLEN ALLEN, Va., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that use of its SRM platform has now exceeded 20 million service events.
"The growing number of service providers and fleets that are using the SRM platform to manage asset maintenance and repairs has reached a major new milestone," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO at Decisiv. "Our steady growth is a reflection of the continuity of service that is driven every day by Decisiv SRM."
The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem is now being used to manage over 13,000 daily service and repair events for more than 7 million commercial assets. The connectivity that the system brings to service events enabled more than 74,000 fleets to have their trucks serviced more efficiently and productively at nearly 5,000 service locations across the U.S. and Canada in the last year.
By using the capabilities of Decisiv SRM throughout a service event, stakeholders gain several advantages. Included are enhanced visibility through shared access to in-context information and to reliable, detailed information delivered at the point of service.
Service providers actively using the Decisiv SRM platform are establishing a higher level of trust in their partnerships with fleet customers. As a result, service providers using the platform report higher parts and labor revenues, improved technician proficiency and shop productivity, higher fix-it-right the first time performance, and enhanced customer satisfaction and more repeat business.
"We congratulate Decisiv on reaching its 20 millionth service event milestone," said Kevin Bowers, Director of Service Operations at TranSource Truck & Trailer Centers. "SRM has been integral to our ability to provide more effective and productive service management practices since 2004. We like to say that if a service case is not on the Decisiv SRM Platform, it didn't happen."
