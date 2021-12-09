GLEN ALLEN, Va., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that its service management solutions, along with new technology developments, are being used by a growing number of fleets, managed care and service providers, and OEMs across North America.
Ongoing adoption of Decisiv SRM technology solutions pushed platform use to an average of 70,000 service events weekly in 2021, up from the 65,000 weekly rate during the previous year.
The 3.64 million events managed on the SRM platform this year mark an increase of 260,000 over 2020. Overall, usage topped 20 million service events in June 2021 and will exceed 22 million events in early January 2022.
"Higher demand for freight carrying capacity across the supply chain has increased vehicle mileage and new truck availability issues has meant extending asset service life," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "Those issues have driven up service activity and they will be challenges facing the industry for the foreseeable future. Fleet maintenance and service provider operations, however, are responding with higher levels of efficiency and productivity and are continually striving to maintain the highest possible levels of asset performance and uptime."
For every asset, from acquisition to disposal, SRM provides fleets the ability to streamline service events and improve financial and operational control over maintenance activities and costs across the entire service lifecycle. Fleets actively engaged on the SRM platform are generating more revenue. Assets are returned to service faster because SRM elevates internal and external shop productivity as well as technician proficiency. It also improves their bottom line by lowering service costs through better repair quality, shortening triage and dwell time, and by reducing unscheduled and repeat repairs.
Throughout 2021, Decisiv has expanded the scope and adoption of its SRM platform with OEMs and their service networks, major component manufacturers, technology providers and fleets.
For service providers, the new SRM Sentinel Managed Care application provides an elevated level of insight into commercial vehicle asset service needs in a single management dashboard. The comprehensive solution allows service providers to take a more direct role in communicating and coordinating with fleets to deliver and manage maintenance and repair services.
For fleets, Decisiv launched an automated VMRS Encoding solution that improves the ability to manage and analyze maintenance and repair activity. Additionally, the new SRM Connect system incorporates Asset APIs that extend connectivity, enabling them to use internal fleet management tools and applications to automate the generation of service requests and manage external service.
Other major developments at Decisiv over the past 12 months have included:
- A partnership with Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) to streamline dealer service operations and improve customer uptime by integrating the SRM platform with DTNA's Uptime Pro dealer service management platform.
- The integration by Werner Enterprises, one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies, between its Event Resolution System and the Decisiv SRM platform.
- Collaboration with Navistar to provide visibility into service and repair events for all makes and models of commercial vehicles at International Truck and IC Bus dealer locations across North America.
- A roll out with Isuzu Commercial Truck of America to improve dealer efficiency and enhance customer experience at the OEM's commercial truck dealerships across the United States and Canada.
- An integration between Cummins Guidanz and Decisiv to significantly improve the customer experience and service event efficiency for Cummins engine maintenance by delivering information at the point of service.
The SRM Ecosystem has also grown with the addition of new integrated partners and their solutions and services including:
- Improved ease of access to the benefits of the Decisiv SRM Case service event management application through the TruckLabor Module in Mitchell 1 TruckSeries truck repair information software.
- The ability to incorporate TruVideo inspection videos in the SRM Case application to enhance communication and collaboration during service events.
- An integration between SRM and Cetaris Fleet maintenance management. software to automate service data and workflow processes and realize lower maintenance management costs for Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada's largest food retailer.
- A partnership with the American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) to produce a benchmarking tool designed to track key performance indicators for commercial vehicle parts and labor based on TMC's Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards (VMRS).
As Decisiv expands it reach among fleets, service providers and OEMs across North America and globally it added new senior level expertise to its team. Ed Rossi, with over 25 years of experience in product management and strategy in the commercial software space, joined the company as its Chief Product Officer to lead its Product Management and Development teams.
Ralph Dimenna, a proven commercial trucking executive with three decades of industry experience, joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer to head efforts to expand the ecosystem of asset service management solutions and services that Decisiv is providing to fleets, service providers and OEMs across North America and internationally.
Plans for 2022 at Decisiv include the development and delivery of both a new and enhanced range of service and asset management solutions, and data analytics products and services designed to deliver the insights that drive improved fleet operations and financial controls. "This next level of expansion will ensure we are delivering even greater value to all our SRM users," said Dimenna. "These Intelligent Service Management solutions will streamline operations and maximize asset performance and availability."
The SRM Platform currently enables more than 74,000 fleets and over 5,000 service provider locations to manage service and repair events for over 7 million commercial assets across the U.S. and Canada.
