OAKLAND, Md., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NeuBeam™, a broadband service of Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG), announced the expansion of their commercial grade broadband network serving residents and businesses in Garrett County, MD and portions of the surrounding counties in West Virginia. The recent network deployment includes leveraging advanced hybrid fiber and wireless technologies on the Table Rock tower, enabling NeuBeam high-speed internet service availability in the following communities: Redhouse, Pleasant Valley, Gnegy Church, and the surrounding areas east and southeast of the tower.
NeuBeam's service expansion in the Table Rock area is the latest advancement of the award-winning public/private partnership established between Garrett County and DNG to provide broadband services with state-of-the art broadband network infrastructure delivering high speed Internet services to unserved or underserved homes and businesses in targeted areas of the County. The initiative was developed by Garrett County and partially funded by a matching grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).
"DNG continues to grow our networks to allow customers to 'Connect to What Matters', including work, online education, telemedicine, social media and entertainment," said Bob Nichols, DNG CEO. "The success of the partnership with Garrett County has established an innovative approach to sustainable broadband expansion in rural America."
Paul Edwards, Chair of the Garrett County Board of Commissioners added, "The Garrett County Government broadband team is pleased to continue this unique public/private partnership. This collaboration with NeuBeam has allowed for much quicker deployment of resources and we're excited to announce the new tower will bring broadband service to hundreds of homes in previously unserved areas."
About Declaration Networks & NeuBeam
Declaration Networks Group is an industry leader in driving a digital transformation in rural America by providing broadband access to residential and business customers with its NeuBeam™ high-speed Internet and voice services. DNG is headquartered in Vienna, VA and provides service in Virginia, Maryland and Washington State.
