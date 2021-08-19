VIENNA, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG), a leading provider of broadband services, announced today that it has made the annual Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. DNG's rank increased over 300 spots with an impressive three-year growth rate of 239%, joining the list of the fastest growing and most successful companies in America, which has previously included the likes of Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, and others.
"The DNG team is proud and delighted to again be recognized as an industry leader by being named to the Inc. 5000 list," said Bob Nichols, CEO of DNG. "We continue with our mission of helping to close the digital divide, while driving positive economic, educational, healthcare and social benefits that broadband access energizes in the communities that we serve. Making the Inc. 5000 list, especially during the past challenging year with the pandemic, reflects our ongoing commitment to the areas that we serve and the success that we have had in deploying our networks in rural America."
Under the NeuBeam™ brand, DNG provides residential and business customers affordable high- speed internet services allowing them to telework, participate in online learning, receive telehealth services, as well as providing digital transformation for rural agriculture and utility industries through increased access to advanced fiber, wireless and cloud application technologies.
DNG has successfully deployed its cooperative model in Virginia, Maryland and Washington State through private equity, public Federal awards via FCC and USDA broadband programs, as well as through a strategic relationship with Microsoft as a partner in their Airband Initiative.
About Declaration Networks & NeuBeam
Declaration Networks Group is an award-winning company that designs, builds and operates broadband networks which connect residential and business customers with its NeuBeam™ high-speed Internet, voice, and other services.
