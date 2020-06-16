ATLANTA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decooda International was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its report: The Forrester Wave™: Journey Mapping Platforms, Q2 2020. In this evaluation, Decooda's top scores were in Journey Testing and Optimization (tied), User Research, Planned Enhancements and Services, Client experience, and Usability.
"We are obviously delighted with this recognition from Forrester Research," said Joe Wheeler, EVP of CX Products with Decooda. "Although we feel like we have made excellent progress, especially with our integration with the CustomerXM™ platform from Qualtrics, we learned a lot from the Wave process and our engineering team is already moving forward with additional enhancements based on these insights."
The report cited CX Workout as "a good fit for firms already familiar with journey mapping that are using a VoC platform like Medallia or Qualtrics and are looking to add journey visualization to bring the journey to life through a rich media narrative and online collaboration."
CX Workout was recently acquired by Decooda from The Service Profit Chain Institute in February of this year, and quickly set about integrating Decooda's industry-leading Cognitive Intelligence Machine with CX Workout's unique technology for capturing the customer experience using mobile devices to bring the customer experience to life with video, audio and pictures. With the addition of Decooda, CX Workout/AI can generate a showreel of media from a client's customers in real-time based on a scoring algorithm that identifies the "why" behind consumer behavior and the top priorities for a customer to focus their improvement efforts.
Decooda CEO David Johnson joined in with his appreciation of the process. "We congratulate all of the companies recognized in this report and look forward to working with our clients and firms like Forrester to constantly challenge and improve the capabilities we are bringing to our customers. The addition of CX Workout to the Decooda family of CX Products is a strong step in the right direction."
About Decooda
Decooda International, Inc. is a rapidly growing cognitive intelligence company that offers AI-powered genius software, APIs and services to precisely identify the outwardly facing organizational behaviors that impact customers most, so their clients always know exactly what to do next with certainty. Decooda achieves these unique insights by leveraging CORE™, the Cognitive Intelligence State Machine that is based on a combination of cutting edge linguistic-cognitive analytics, machine learning, deep learning and AI approaches to create creative applications like CX I.Q. Founded in 2010, Decooda works with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Principal Financial Group, CVSHealth, and Proctor & Gamble.