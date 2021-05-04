ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeCurtis Corporation, the premier provider of location and proximity-enabled solutions in complex indoor environments focusing on health, safety and security, operational enhancement and experience evolution, has been awarded a new patent, US 10911893, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent, titled "Contact Tracing via Location Service," focuses on an innovative methodology of rapidly capturing and reporting data pertinent to an individual's location in an area as well as their proximity to others. The invention also allows a reliable way to report based on configurable variables such as distance and exposure time. This patent is a vital part of the DeCurtis Experience Platform's revolutionary approach to location and proximity solutions.
"DeCurtis has again inverted the model with this new patented methodology," said Derek Fournier, President and Chief Executive Officer, DeCurtis Corporation. "Our method interpolates data rapidly and efficiently, providing information that is critical during times of a health crisis, but not limited to its use in that capacity. "
Using the location technology of the DeCurtis Experience Platform, reports can be generated by an infected individual's wearable or other beacon, creating a timeline that shows past locations and other individuals possibly exposed. This data allows for efficient cleaning of areas and early quarantine to create a healthier and safer environment.
DeCurtis Corporation's experience comes from years in the cruise industry, providing a wide range of solutions to many global brands. The company took its expertise and award-winning solutions to land venues during the pandemic to assist other businesses reopen safely while continuing to support their clients in cruise.
