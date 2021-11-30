RAMSEY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- decusoft™, a leading SaaS provider of enterprise-class compensation, incentive, and total rewards management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Pires as CEO.
A number of the world's leading brands rely on decusoft's Compose compensation platform to administer, manage and deliver diverse, equitable, and inclusive compensation, incentive, and total rewards programs to their workforces. Pires brings extensive strategic leadership and human capital management industry leadership experience to the company and will lead decusoft through its next chapter and phase of growth.
Bob Laurenzo, who has served as the company's CEO since 2015, will continue as a board member and take on a new role as SVP, Sales & Business Development for the organization.
Pires has a consistent track record of driving innovation and developing strategies that deliver rapid growth for SaaS and B2B technology-enabled service organizations such as ADP and NCR. In his most recent role as President & Chief Operating Officer at PrimePay, a leading provider of payroll services and HCM technology, Pires led numerous strategic initiatives including the execution and launch of a new product platform as well as the redesign and transformation of the company's services organization.
"Michael's vision and impeccable leadership experience within the HCM industry along with his consistent successes in SaaS technology businesses made him the unanimous choice to drive our mission to be the leading provider of compensation management software," said decusoft board member Rick Kushel, Co-founder and General Partner, FINTOP Capital.
Pires joins decusoft at a crucial time in which businesses globally are placing increasing awareness and commitment around the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and in which the demand for the solutions decusoft delivers is increasing exponentially every day. In addition to the increasing market awareness and overall industry trends, Pires attributes decusoft's continued ascent to very real adverse reputational and financial risks that companies face when they are unable to effectively support DEI across their organizations or compete in the global talent race and manage through the Great Resignation.
"The compensation management process for most organizations is incredibly inefficient and reactionary, executives and compensation leaders spend countless hours tracking and administering compensation and simply trying to get their incentive and rewards programs right. All too often CEOs and their leadership teams lack the visibility and transparency necessary to effectively drive these programs which in turn has massive ramifications on their ability to attract and retain top talent," said Pires. "Executive teams are constantly playing catch-up and learning very, very, expensive lessons. Never in our history has the battle for talent been greater or have DEI, compensation and employee engagement and recognition mistakes been more detrimental. Every company is in the crosshairs whether they choose to acknowledge it or not, and the ineffective processes and systems most organizations have in place are putting them and their workforce at incredible risk."
While Excel is a powerful application it is highly inefficient at scale and many organizations rely too heavily on it to manage their programs and many other companies struggle as their existing compensation administration applications lack the capabilities to handle the needs and complex program designs industry leaders are crafting to win the talent battle.
Pires notes, "Today's best CxOs, HR and DEI leaders care and want to do the right thing. The challenge is having efficient tools and the data, insights, infrastructure and capabilities in place to do it consistently and effectively. The size of the organization only raises the stakes and increases the size of the bullseye. Leading organizations cannot afford to take such risks. They also shouldn't have to sacrifice the structure and design of their programs because their software provider or systems cannot handle the complexities and/or needs of their diverse workforce and business."
decusoft's Compose compensation platform is incredibly robust and configurable, empowering todays' global leaders with everything they need to deliver world-class compensation, incentive, and rewards programs for their organizations.
Our clients are our greatest advocates and say it best; "We have used decusoft's Compose application since 2011, which has been an integral part of our compensation and budget process. The application has proven to be a flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use tool for our highly customized environment. My Compose dedicated support team is outstanding and frequently exceeds our expectations; oftentimes they work after hours during our busy season to address our needs. I would gladly recommend Compose without reservation," SVP, Human Resources for Global Financial Institution.
"One of the things that drew me to decusoft is the organization's proven track record and ability to excel at making the complex, simple and doing it at scale. I am appreciative of Bob and the leadership team setting a great foundation and am excited to get going," added Pires.
As Pires takes the helm he has already initiated changes designed to elevate and align the brand with client and market needs and that will fully highlight the vision, capabilities and expertise of the company. He and the leadership team will begin sharing these plans with clients, partners and other key stakeholders in the weeks and months ahead.
About decusoft
We provide comprehensive compensation, incentive and total rewards management software that helps leading organizations deliver world class engagement and recognition programs. We deliver software and analytics that enables companies to operationalize their data, with insightful and actionable information that executives, managers or administrators need to consistently attract and retain leading talent. We are a Software as a Service (SaaS) company but make no mistake, we take the Service part to heart to provide the best-in-class Service and support experiences to our clients worldwide.
