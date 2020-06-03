WATERLOO, Ontario and SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has partnered with Dedrone®, a market and technology leader in airspace security, to deliver advanced counter-drone technology to secure the world's most critical sites. As part of this embedded technology partnership, Dedrone, is integrating BlackBerry® AtHoc software into its products to enable real-time secure alerts when a malicious or unauthorized drone is detected in an airspace.
"When an unauthorized drone enters restricted airspace, time is of the essence. The more effectively the on-site personnel can respond, the better their chances of countering whatever the drone is there to do. BlackBerry AtHoc's advanced alerting capabilities combined with Dedrone's drone detection technology, enable our customers to react precisely and in time to control the situation," said Aaditya Devarakonda, President and Chief Business Officer, Dedrone.
The Dedrone technology portfolio combines machine-learning software with best-in-class hardware sensors, electronic attack methods like smart jamming, and defeat weapons to provide early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats. Dedrone's capabilities are used by hundreds of customers globally, including the U.S. military, allied and coalition forces, correctional facilities, airports, utilities, as well as other public and private organizations.
Working with the BlackBerry AtHoc API, Dedrone has integrated directly to BlackBerry AtHoc's extensive and granular alerting functionality. This allows the creation of automated, highly targeted alerts based on a range of criteria, including flight zones, drone behavior, and user groups – for a more efficient, focused response to the presence of an unauthorized drone.
"New advanced technologies have the potential to solve some of today's most pressing challenges, however, they also introduce new security risks," said Christoph Erdmann, Senior Vice President of Secure Communications, BlackBerry. "Drones are one of the many IoT endpoints that add to the growing chaos that security leaders must navigate. We're excited to partner with Dedrone to offer a critical solution that organizations around the world can use to keep citizens and the public safe."
BlackBerry is a global leader in secure communications and our BlackBerry AtHoc software is used by key organizations around the world including 70% of the US Federal government. To learn more about how BlackBerry intelligent security solutions are enabling a securely connected future everywhere, visit www.BlackBerry.com.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 150M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.
About Dedrone
Dedrone is the market leader in airspace security. Dedrone's counter-drone system is trusted by critical infrastructure, government operations, military assets, correctional facilities, and enterprises to protect against unwanted small drones (sUAS). With flexibility to host in the cloud or on-premise, Dedrone's SaaS technology combines machine-learning software with best-in-class sensors and effectors, to provide early warning, classification of, and mitigation against all drone threats. Dedrone systems are deployed by hundreds of customers globally. Established in 2014, Dedrone is headquartered in San Francisco, with operations in Washington, D.C.-area, Columbus, Ohio, London, and Germany. For more information about Dedrone and to reach our counter-drone subject matter experts, visit www.dedrone.com.
