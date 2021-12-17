NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an ever-expanding global leader democratizing fraud prevention and risk mitigation, Deduce has been announced as one of the winners of the first-ever Cyber Outstanding Security Performance Awards (Cyber OSPAs), with the Deduce Customer Alerts product receiving the award for Outstanding New Cyber Security Product for 2021.
The award was announced by the Cyber OSPAs in a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, December 14, as representatives from across the cybersecurity sector tuned in live from around the globe to celebrate the achievements of the 2021 finalists and winners.
"We're honored that Deduce Customer Alerts has been awarded Outstanding New Cyber Security Product from the Cyber OSPAs," comments Deduce CEO Ari Jacoby. "Deduce Customer Alerts was created to provide a secure yet frictionless user experience for businesses who want to inspire confidence by protecting users and their data from compromise, and we're delighted at this recognition from the Cyber OSPAs that we are achieving that goal."
The Deduce Customer Alerts product derives its power from the Deduce Identity Network. This rapidly growing, collaborative identity network collects login data from over 150,000 participating websites. The network boasts well in excess of 400M identity profiles and generates over 1.2B daily touchpoints to build the largest, independent identity graph.
It is the real-time, dynamic identity data generated and delivered in a fraction of a second via a simple API that is changing the identity and authentication landscape by addressing two of the most prevalent identity fraud issues today: Account Takeover (ATO) and new account creation fraud. Potentially fraudulent login attempts trigger a customer alert to allow the user to verify the login activity.
The Outstanding New Cyber Security Product Award recognizes a game-changing new product that has been designed and implemented to improve any area of the cyber risk and fraud practice, and which has been introduced to the market within the last 12 months. Deduce Customer Alerts was chosen as the winner, by an eminent panel of judges, from a field of ten other distinguished cyber security products chosen as finalists for the award.
The 2021 Cyber OSPAs were presented in 11 categories to a deserving array of organizations and individuals, with categories including—in addition to Outstanding New Cyber Security Product—Outstanding Chief Information Security Officer, Outstanding Cyber Security Professional, Outstanding Cyber Security Team, Outstanding Cyber Security Consultant, Outstanding Customer Service Initiative, Outstanding Cyber Security Training/Awareness Initiative, Outstanding Cyber Security Partnership, Outstanding Police/Law Enforcement Initiative, Outstanding Young Cyber Security Professional, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Cyber OSPA panel judges were nominated by leading cyber security associations from around the world—all of whom evaluated against a published ethics policy. Entries were received from such diverse countries as Australia, Belgium, Egypt, Germany, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Romania, the United Kingdom, UAE and the United States.
About the Cyber OSPAs
The Cyber OSPAs, based on the international Outstanding Security Performance Awards scheme, recognize and reward companies, teams, individuals, products and initiatives across the cyber security sector. The Cyber OSPAs are designed to be both independent and inclusive, providing an opportunity for outstanding performers, whether buyers or suppliers, to be recognized and their success to be celebrated. The criteria for these awards are based on extensive research on key factors that contribute to and characterize outstanding performance. Learn more at https://www.thecyberospas.com/.
About Deduce
Dedicated to democratizing risk and fraud technologies, Deduce prevents consumer-facing Account Takeover (ATO) and registration fraud via the constantly growing Deduce Identity Network—the largest real-time identity graph across cyber risk and fraud in the U.S. today with over 400M profiles and in excess of 1.2B daily activities. The Identity Insights and seamlessly integrated Customer Alerts products are both accessible via a developer-friendly deployment model. Honors and awards include 2021 Fortress Cyber Security, Global InfoSec, and silver Edison Awards, as well as spotlights from Fast Company, Artificial Intelligence Excellence, and more. To learn more, please visit https://www.deduce.com.
