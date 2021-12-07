NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Deduce (http://www.Deduce.com), a global leader in fraud prevention and risk mitigation, announces that the Deduce Identity Network has received the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business, winning Product of the Year for 2021.
The award shines a spotlight on Deduce's powerful Identity Network as part of its commitment to serve as a crucial resource for businesses seeking to protect themselves from monetary and reputational losses while also helping to keep their users and communities safe. The Deduce Identity Network is its most powerful weapon—the largest, real-time identity graph across cyber risk and fraud in the U.S. today, with over 400M profiles and in excess of 1.2B daily activities generated by over 150,000 participating websites.
"We're delighted that the Deduce Identity Network has won Product of the Year from the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business," comments Deduce CEO Ari Jacoby. "Fraud losses totaled over $16.9 Billion last year and identity fraud has grown by 67% since the start of the global pandemic. But using the Deduce Identity Network, we're on a mission to help prevent consumer-facing Account Takeover (ATO) and registration fraud in real time, with one of the most diverse identity data networks in the world. Winning this award is an honor, as well as a welcome reminder that we are finding success in that mission."
"We are so proud to reward Deduce for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements," says Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "This year's group of winners is clearly leading by example in the global business community."
