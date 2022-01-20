NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fraud prevention leader Deduce is privileged to announce that it has been named a Distinguished Vendor by TAG Cyber Security Quarterly for the first quarter of 2022.
The TAG Cyber Security Quarterly reports provide high-quality, unbiased analysis and insights on cyber security vendors and the market landscape, with each distinguished vendor selected by the TAG Cyber Analyst team led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. Deduce was chosen as one of only a few select fraud prevention solution providers to assist with the new report for 2022, which features the latest independent, crucial, and cutting-edge research on topics including fraud prevention, data breaches, identity and risk management, and more. The report also features a comprehensive Q&A with Deduce CEO Ari Jacoby on the topic of ATO fraud.
"Identity fraud doubled from 2019 to 2020, with data breaches reaching an all-time high in 2021 – and those numbers are just going to get worse in 2022 as more people login, register, and transact online than ever before," comments Jacoby. "As these threats increase in risk and intensity, there has never been a greater necessity for expert research and data like the crucial insights released by TAG Cyber."
As fraudsters become increasingly sophisticated and strategic, Deduce has found that the most effective anti-fraud tools are those that support agile deployment in hours (not months), and that can be adapted quickly to address the constantly changing threat landscape. Recognizing that risk data is continuously evolving, the company has built the Deduce Identity Network, comprising over 150,000 participating websites, over 400M identity profiles and which captures over 1.2B daily interactions to feed the largest independent, real-time Identity Graph in the U.S. today.
"We're delighted to have been featured by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor," adds Jacoby, "as we work to help create a collective defense against online adversaries using the Deduce Identity Network, and to leverage systems designed with knowledge-share in mind in order to defeat attackers as fast as they evolve."
"We are thrilled to feature Deduce in this report," comments Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. "The Deduce Identity Network is delivering real-time identity data to augment existing risk models, and to provide risk and trust signals to combat Account Takeover and new account creation identity fraud solutions for consumer-facing businesses of all sizes that were previously only accessible to the Internet giants."
The TAG Cyber Security Quarterly for first quarter 2022 is available for free download at https://bit.ly/33yaz8m.
About TAG Cyber
TAG Cyber is a trusted cyber security research analyst firm, providing unbiased industry insights and recommendations to security solution providers and Fortune 100 enterprises. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Edward Amoroso, former SVP/CSO of AT&T, the company bucks the trend of pay-for-play research by offering in-depth research, market analysis, consulting, and personalized content based on hundreds of engagements with clients and non-clients alike—all from a former practitioner perspective. Our experts are former CISOs and are available on demand through our RaaS portal.
About Deduce
Dedicated to democratizing risk and fraud technologies, Deduce prevents consumer-facing Account Takeover (ATO) and registration fraud via the constantly growing Deduce Identity Network—the largest real-time identity graph across cyber risk and fraud in the U.S. today with over 400M profiles and in excess of 1.2B daily activities. The Identity Insights and seamlessly integrated Customer Alerts products are both accessible via a developer-friendly deployment model. Honors and awards include 2021 Fortress Cyber Security, Global InfoSec, and silver Edison Awards, as well as spotlights from Fast Company, Artificial Intelligence Excellence, and more. To learn more, please visit Deduce.com.
