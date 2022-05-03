From a 3D printed vaccine patch to an electric truck, a seawater-powered lamp, and countless other bold innovations, the sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from climate change to inequality, and so much more.
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 Deduce, a leading provider of risk and fraud technologies for B2C enterprise companies, today announced its inclusion in Fast Company's 2022 World-Changing Ideas Award. Deduce was listed as a Finalist in the On the Rise category and included as an honoree in the Data and AI sector. The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.
Every second, thousands of consumer identities are stolen and used by bad actors for some of the most nefarious crimes, including human trafficking, drug dealing, and arms smuggling. By tackling identity fraud and helping to uncover bad actors more effectively, Deduce helps reduce the ongoing influx of cash flow to the dark web and the associated activities it funds.
Deduce prevents consumer-facing Account Takeover (ATO) and registration fraud via the constantly growing Deduce Identity Network—the most extensive real-time identity graph across cyber risk and fraud in the U.S. today with over 450M profiles and over 1.4B daily activities collecting from a consortium of over 150,000 websites and applications. This technology allows corporations to mitigate fraud risk by utilizing Deduce's sophisticated, live and historical behavioral intelligence, helping provide a frictionless transaction experience for their customers while cutting off the fraud cashflow pipeline at the knees.
"Deduce is leveraging data for good while creating a trusted user experience for the online consumer. This means fewer hoops to jump through as a customer and the ability to more effectively prevent fraud as a corporation," noted Ari Jacoby, CEO and founder of Deduce. "When you think about this technology on a large scale, we're helping provide a transparent look into who is behind the screen, with the goal of outing fraudsters faster and fostering a safer, more transparent online experience. We're thrilled to be recognized in these efforts by Fast Company."
Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.
Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.
"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
Deduce provides your first line of defense against consumer-facing Account Takeover (ATO) and registration fraud using behavioral intelligence at scale derived from the constantly growing Deduce Identity Network—the largest real-time identity graph across cyber risk and fraud in the U.S. today with over 500M profiles and more than 1.4B daily activities. The Identity Insights and seamlessly integrated Customer Alerts products integrate seamlessly into existing consumer-facing account creation and authentication platforms. Honors and awards include Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022 #1 in the security category, 2021 Fortress Cyber Security, Global InfoSec, silver Edison Awards, and more. To learn more, please visit https://www.deduce.comdeduce.com.
