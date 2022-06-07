Deduce Wins the 'Hot Company in Fraud' Designation In 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC2022
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deduce, a leading provider of risk technologies for B2C enterprise companies, today announced their inclusion in the Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. Deduce was named a 'Hot Company in Fraud', as determined by an expansive judging panel of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH-certified security professionals.
"We're grateful that our innovations in the fraud space are being recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine," said Deduce founder and CEO, Ari Jacoby. "Deduce is working to level the playing field when it comes to identity data deficiencies, allowing companies of all sizes to access intelligent insights and easily separate fraudulent activities from real customer actions. With our Deduce Identity Network, our customers can leverage our network of over 1.4B daily events to streamline the fraud decision process, allowing for a better customer experience and fewer security incidents."
Deduce prevents consumer-facing Account Takeover (ATO) and registration fraud via the constantly growing Deduce Identity Network—the most extensive real-time identity graph across cyber risk and fraud in the U.S. today with over 500M profiles and over 1.4B daily activities collected from a consortium of over 150,000 websites and applications. This technology allows corporations to mitigate fraud risk by utilizing Deduce's sophisticated, live and historical behavioral analysis identity intelligence, helping to reduce identity fraud while reducing false positive Multi-Factor Authentication challenges and providing a friction-free customer experience for trusted users.
"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Deduce is absolutely worthy of this award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About Deduce
About Deduce

Honors and awards include Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas for 2022, 2021 Fortress Cyber Security, Silver Edison Awards, and more. To learn more, please visit https://www.deduce.comdeduce.com.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
