Deduce Partners with Ping Identity to Enable Frictionless Digital Identity Experiences
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deduce, announced a new integration with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, now listed on the Ping Identity Integration Directory. The partnership will allow Ping Identity users to prevent consumer-facing Account Takeover (ATO) and registration fraud via the constantly growing Deduce Identity Network—the most extensive real-time identity graph across cyber risk and fraud in the U.S. today with over 500M profiles and over 1.4B daily activities collected from a consortium of over 150,000 websites and applications.
Deduce joins a growing list of technology partners developing integrations through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions designed to integrate with the PingOne Cloud Platform are helping organizations compete in a new digital era where user experience is increasingly important, and security cannot be sacrificed.
"Every user journey starts with identity. In a fast-paced online world it is increasingly important that consumer-facing applications and services balance friction-free customer experiences with security," said Robert Panasiuk, Chief Technology Officer at Deduce. "The drag and drop integration between Deduce and Ping Identity will reduce false-positive Multifactor Authentication (MFA) challenges, provide returning user extended session lengths, and eliminate email verification steps in the account creation workflow for trusted users."
Deduce Intelligent MFA for the Ping Identity DaVinci platform provides a sophisticated and agile Risk Engine to help Ping customers leverage behavioral intelligence at scale gaining unparalleled visibility into user threats and risks in the pursuit of real-time fraud prevention. The no-code integration enhances account creation and returning user authentication workflows.
"Ping Identity is committed to the rapid expansion of our technology partner ecosystem, made possible through strategic partnerships like Ping Identity and Deduce," said Loren Russon, SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Using PingOne DaVinci, our no-code identity orchestration platform, customers can easily create digital experiences that leverage the real-time live and historical user activity data available with Deduce to enhance authentication flows, improve trust and achieve frictionless secure access for their users."
For more information on Deduce's work with Ping Identity visit Integration Directory.
About Deduce
Dedicated to democratizing risk and fraud technologies, Deduce prevents consumer-facing Account Takeover (ATO) and registration fraud via the constantly growing Deduce Identity Network—the largest real-time identity graph across cyber risk and fraud in the U.S. today with over 500M profiles and in excess of 1.4B daily activities. The Identity Insights and seamlessly integrated Customer Alerts products are accessible via a developer-friendly deployment model. Honors and awards include 2021 Fortress Cyber Security, Global InfoSec, and silver Edison Awards, as well as spotlights from Fast Company, Artificial Intelligence Excellence, and more. To learn more, please visit https://www.deduce.comdeduce.com.
For more information on Deduce, or to interview CTO Robert Panasiuk, please contact Ashley Mann at ashley.mann@deduce.com.
About Ping Identity
At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at http://www.pingidentity.com.
