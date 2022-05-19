Fraud prevention leader links up with Strivacity to help consumer brands better identify legitimate customers and mitigate fraud
NEW YORK and HERNDON, Va., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deduce, a leading provider of risk and fraud technologies for B2C enterprise companies, today announced a partnership with no-code customer identity and access management provider, Strivacity. The collaboration allows Strivacity customers to add enhanced fraud detection capabilities to protect their customers' sign-in journeys by using live and historical behavior analysis data across 1.4 billion daily activities from the Deduce Identity Network. This solution offers brands additional protections against potential fraudsters while simultaneously streamlining user experiences for legitimate customers.
Online fraud represents a growing problem for companies and their customers. Last year, the FTC received 2.8 million reports of fraud from U.S. consumers. The losses associated with those reports totaled over $5.8 billion – a 70 percent increase from 2020.
"Deduce and Strivacity are united by a common goal: eliminating the typical roadblocks associated with the log-in, sign-up, and payment processes, and helping companies recognize their own legitimate customers," said Ari Jacoby, founder and CEO of Deduce. "With the Deduce Identity Network, we're able to separate bad actors from users with normal behavior. This allows for a frictionless, streamlined user experience for valid visitors while still mitigating risk and preventing fraud."
Dedicated to democratizing risk and fraud technologies, Deduce prevents consumer-facing Account Takeover (ATO) and registration fraud via the constantly growing Deduce Identity Network—the most extensive real-time identity graph across cyber risk and fraud in the U.S. today with over 500M profiles and over 1.4B daily activities collected from a consortium of over 150,000 websites and applications. This identity intelligence allows corporations to mitigate risk by utilizing Deduce's sophisticated, live and historical behavioral intelligence at scale, that is proven to reduce identity fraud and provide a frictionless transaction experience for their customers.
"Every brand wants to deliver a simple, standout experience for its customers, and providing a secure sign-in solution is the foundation of that," said Keith Graham, co-founder and CEO of Strivacity. "Protecting customers – and taking steps to ensure users are who they say they are – is more important than ever. We're excited to work with Deduce to offer our customers the ability to implement enhanced fraud protection through our platform."
Strivacity lets brands build secure customer sign-in journeys without requiring a crew of developers or consultants. With a canvas that lets marketing and product teams craft lightweight experiences with clicks instead of code, brands can get going fast and don't need to choose between delivering a great customer experience, securing their data, and meeting compliance requirements.
For more information on Strivacy, please visit, http://www.strivacity.com. To learn more about Deduce, please head to http://www.deduce.com.
ABOUT DEDUCE
Deduce provides your first line of defense against consumer-facing Account Takeover (ATO) and registration fraud using behavioral intelligence at scale derived from the constantly growing Deduce Identity Network—the largest real-time identity graph across cyber risk and fraud in the U.S. today with over 500M profiles and in excess of 1.4B daily activities. The Identity Insights and seamlessly integrated Customer Alerts products are available in the ForgeRock marketplace. Honors and awards include Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022 #1 in the security category, 2021 Fortress Cyber Security, Global InfoSec, silver Edison Awards, and more. To learn more, please visit https://www.deduce.comdeduce.com.
ABOUT STRIVACITY
Strivacity lets brands add secure log-in and identity management capabilities to their customer-facing applications without tying up lots of developers or consultants. Strivacity offers a unified customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that uses clicks (not custom coding) so organizations can get going fast and don't have to choose between creating great customer experiences, securing their customers' data, and staying compliant with fast-changing privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. For more information, visit http://www.strivacity.com.
