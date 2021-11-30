SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep Bio, a leading AI biotech dedicated to cancer diagnosis, announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Paris-based digital pathology leader, Tribun Health. Under the agreement, the two companies will harness the power of AI in digital pathology to improve cancer patient care.
Pathology has been facing major challenges to meet the increasing demands in cancer diagnostics, mainly due to the decreasing number of pathologists and increasing number of cases for early detection of cancer. Other challenges in pathology include diagnostic variability that can impact treatment decisions. AI cancer diagnostic supports are emerging as innovative tools to help overcome some of these challenges by providing fast and consistent results. DeepDx® Prostate, Deep Bio's deep learning-based prostate cancer diagnostic support software, aids pathologists in making fast and consistent diagnostic decisions for prostate cancer.
Recently, Tribun Health unveiled the "Tribun Health Platform", with at its core, CaloPix, the gold standard in Image Management and analysis for pathology. DeepDx® Prostate will become one of the first prostate cancer diagnostic software to be integrated within the platform. Using CaloPix, pathologists can now leverage automated prostate cancer image analysis, powered by AI. Beyond this first algorithm, Deep Bio's other prostate cancer diagnostic support solutions for TURP (transurethral resection of the prostate) and prostatectomy whole-mount resections may also be added to the platform.
"We are excited to collaborate with Tribun Health, a global leader in AI-powered digital pathology. We are confident that our software's robust performance and Tribun Health's extensive experience in digital pathology will not only add great diagnostic value but also address challenges pathologists are currently facing, one of which is the increasing workload", said Sun Woo Kim, the CEO of Deep Bio. "We also believe that our partnership will strengthen our position in the global market especially in Europe and Canada and provide an opportunity to solidify our leadership in AI-based cancer diagnostics."
"We are happy to announce this collaboration with Deep Bio on this algorithm for prostate cancer diagnostics. The Tribun Health Platform we just launched in October was designed from the ground up to run automation algorithms either developed by our team or by partners with one goal in mind: to help our clients with the best integrated platform for pathology diagnostics. We are confident that this type of collaboration will accelerate the adoption of digital pathology with the significant benefits we are all working to deliver, the most important of which being better patient outcomes", said Jean-François Pomerol, the CEO of Tribun Health.
About Deep Bio
Deep Bio Inc. is an AI biotech company with in-house expertise in deep learning, pathology, life sciences, and pharmacotherapeutics. As the country's first to obtain Korea MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) approval of an AI-based cancer diagnostic support solution, Deep Bio envisions a suite of AI-based IVD SaMDs (In Vitro Diagnostics Software as a Medical Device) for diagnosis and prognosis of multiple cancers. Deep Bio is actively engaged in the research space and participating in ongoing collaborations with top US medical centers. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.
DeepDx® Prostate is a clinically validated AI for prostate core needle biopsy tissue image analysis. Whole-slide images (WSIs) of H&E-stained biopsy tissue specimens are analyzed for prostate cancer, Gleason scores and grade group. Extensively tested at a US CLIA lab (> 500k cores as of June 2021), DeepDx® Prostate can alleviate the shortage of pathologists and the resultant increase in workload, while reducing diagnostic subjectivity and variability. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.
About Tribun Health
Tribun Health empowers confident decisions. The Paris based privately held company addresses a significant and fast-growing unmet need for expert end-to-end pathology department digitalization. They're a pioneer in digital pathology workflow solutions with image acquisition (Macro), image storage and organization, web-based image management system (IMS), Image analysis using AI-powered - deep and machine learning algorithms, remote case sharing and peer review, and reporting. Its award-winning core platform, CaloPix, is regarded as a leader in the industry. Its deep and decade long expertise drives confidence for laboratories looking to transition to digital successfully.
Media Contact
Yiseul Park, Deep Bio Inc., 82 7077034419, yspark@deepbio.co.kr
SOURCE Deep Bio Inc.