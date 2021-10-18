GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare Konnect, a Swiss medical device distribution company, and Deep Bio Inc., a South Korean leader in digital pathology and AI cancer diagnostics, entered into a distribution partnership to introduce an AI-based medical software DeepDx® Prostate that supports pathologists in identifying cancerous areas and grading their severity on WSIs of H&E-stained prostate core needle biopsy samples. Initial targets include Swiss, Moroccan, Algerian, Tunisian, Egyptian healthcare institutions.
Inherent limitations in biopsy strategies and severe shortages of pathologists raise concerns about inaccurate diagnosis, delays and poor patient outcomes, given the importance of early and accurate diagnosis in prostate cancer cases. Thus, efforts to improve prostate cancer diagnosis are becoming increasingly complex and multifaceted, fueling the need for AI solutions that support pathologists in identifying cancerous areas, resulting in lower false-negative and false positive diagnoses.
"We are delighted to join forces with Deep Bio to scale accuracy in diagnostics. We believe that DeepDx® Prostate is a tool that can help pathologists provide more accurate and consistent diagnosis of prostate cancer. We are currently starting discussions with institutions in Switzerland and in North African markets and we are looking forward to collaborating closely with pathologists in improving their workflows." said Marwan Senhaji, CEO of HealthCare Konnect.
As a global frontrunner in medical AI, Deep Bio is dedicated to integrating AI into current pathology workflows to increase diagnostic accuracy and reduce turnaround times. Its flagship product DeepDx® Prostate is a clinically validated AI software for prostate cancer that detects cancer and grades severity based on the Gleason scoring system. The software empowers pathologists to make diagnostic decisions in real time with increased accuracy and speed. In fact, it has shown high performance in multiple clinical validation studies. Currently, the software is used in multiple laboratories internationally for quality control and R&D.
"I believe this partnership with HCK will help us to support pathologists and oncologists in Switzerland and North African countries, by enabling wider geographic reach of our AI products that can deliver accurate and consistent results in addition to faster pathology workflows. With this strategic relationship, I'm confident that Deep Bio will gain market insights while raising brand awareness," said Sun Woo Kim, CEO and founder of Deep Bio.
Deep Bio is collaborating with renowned universities and laboratories around the world to develop AI-based diagnostic models for other cancer types including breast, lymph node metastasis and bladder cancer as well as to conduct various research studies for cancer diagnosis, prognosis and treatment.
ABOUT HEALTHCARE KONNECT (http://www.hckonnect.com)
HealthCare Konnect is a Swiss distribution company focused on registration, distribution and promotion of last generation Medical device products in Switzerland and in North and West African countries.
ABOUT DEEP BIO INC. (http://www.deepbio.co.kr)
Deep Bio Inc., based in Seoul, South Korea, is an AI biotech company with in-house expertise in deep learning, pathology, life sciences, and pharmacotherapeutics. As the country's first to obtain MFDS approval for an AI-based cancer pathology solution, Deep Bio envisions a suite of AI-based IVD SaMDs (In Vitro Diagnostics Software as a Medical Device) for diagnosis and prognosis of multiple cancers.
