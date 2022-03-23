SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep Bio, a pioneer in medical AI for pathologic cancer diagnostics, announced five research studies at the 2022 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) held during March 19th through March 24th in Los Angeles. These deep learning-based pathology algorithms demonstrated their potential utility as cancer diagnostic support software.
The studies explore how deep learning can be utilized in cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and prediction of multiple cancer types, including prostate, breast, lungs, etc. In particular, novel research studies such as "Deep Learning-based Automated Detection of Prostate Cancer Lesions in Hematoxylin Only Visualized Images" and "Breast Cancer Survival Analysis through the Extracted Feature from the Prostate Diagnosis Model" drew attention from the USCAP attendees.
"It is especially meaningful for us to share the studies that are conducted for the first time in the field of cancer diagnosis and survival analysis at this year's USCAP annual meeting. Notably, the fact that our current deep learning-based algorithm, trained with histomorphological features of prostate cancer, accurately predicted the prognosis of breast cancer suggests that the model can be applied to diagnosis, prognosis, and prediction of other types of cancer," said Tae Yeong Kwak, the CTO of Deep Bio.
Deep Bio continues to focus on not only AI diagnostics but also R&D and presenting the results in various international conferences and events. The company also continues to build its market presence in the global market through overseas digital pathology solution providers in the US, Europe, and India, as well as conducting research cooperation with Stanford Medical School, Harvard Dana-Farber Cancer Center, and other top research institutions in the US.
Sun Woo Kim, the CEO of Deep Bio said, "with growing interest in digital pathology, we are proud to present meaningful research results on deep learning-based cancer diagnostics at the world's largest pathology society which we've participated in every year since 2018. We will continue to endeavor in novel researches using our deep learning technology to bring innovations in cancer medicine."
Abstracts Presented Included:
- Deep Learning-based Automated Detection of Prostate Cancer Lesions in Hematoxylin Only Visualized Images
- Considering Uncertainty Improves Deep Learning-based Lung Cancer Subtyping
- Ki-67 Index Regression Using Fully Convolutional Regression Network and Cancer Area Segmentation Network
- Automatic Histological Grading of Breast Cancer Resection Tissue
- Breast Cancer Survival Analysis through the Extracted Feature from the Prostate Diagnosis Model
About Deep Bio Deep Bio Inc. is an AI biotech company with in-house expertise in deep learning, pathology, life sciences, and pharmacotherapeutics. As the country's first to obtain Korea's MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) approval of an AI-based cancer diagnostic support solution, Deep Bio envisions a suite of AI-based IVD SaMDs (In Vitro Diagnostics Software as a Medical Device) for diagnosis and prognosis of multiple cancers. Deep Bio is actively engaged in the research space and participating in ongoing collaborations with top US medical centers. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.
DeepDx® Prostate is a clinically-validated AI for prostate core needle biopsy tissue image analysis. Whole-slide images (WSIs) of H&E-stained biopsy tissue specimens are analyzed for prostate cancer, Gleason scores, and grade groups. Extensively tested at US CLIA labs (> 500k cores in 2021), DeepDx® Prostate can alleviate the shortage of pathologists and the resultant increase in workload, while reducing diagnostic subjectivity and variability." To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.
Media Contact
Yiseul Park, Deep Bio Inc., 82 7077034746, yspark@deepbio.co.kr
SOURCE Deep Bio Inc.