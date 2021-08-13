SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep Bio, a leading AI biotech dedicated to pathologic cancer diagnosis and prognosis, announced an on-going joint research with AngioLab, a Korean biotech with a long track record in angiogenesis, on a new monoclonal antibody for Parkinson's disease.
The R&D collaboration aims to find the most optimized antibody by applying Deep Bio's AI technology to promising candidates. For the research, Deep Bio is developing and will be applying an AI-based algorithm to identify antibodies with the highest affinity to the target.
The antibody candidates that AngioLab has discovered target a completely different protein from that of Alpha-synuclein (α-Syn) which has led to disappointing results in clinical trials. The antibody under study, if successful, has the potential to become an effective treatment option for patients with Parkinson's disease.
"We are pleased to participate in a drug R&D for Parkinson's disease where new treatment options are in need. Utilizing our AI-based algorithm will dramatically reduce the time and cost for drug optimization," said the CEO of Deep Bio. "At the same time, we will use this opportunity to expand our business to AI drug discovery and development, in addition to digital pathology, and contribute to the advancement of the healthcare industry."
Min-Young Kim, the CEO of AngioLab, said, "applying Deep Bio's state-of-the-art AI technology to optimize antibodies allows us to be more efficient in this critical step of the drug development process. This partnership will contribute to expanding our antibody drug pipeline."
Deep Bio develops and implements deep learning-based software that can help medical professionals optimize their decisions and determine the best treatment options for patients. Dedicated to developing innovative solutions in the digital healthcare sector, the company is in multiple collaborations with renowned universities and laboratories around the world.
About Deep Bio
Deep Bio Inc. is an AI biotech company with in-house expertise in deep learning, pathology, life sciences, and pharmacotherapeutics. As the country's first to obtain MFDS approval of an AI-based cancer pathology solution, Deep Bio envisions a suite of AI-based IVD SaMDs (In Vitro Diagnostics Software as a Medical Device) for diagnosis and prognosis of multiple cancers. Deep Bio is actively engaged in the research space and participating in ongoing collaborations with top US medical centers.
DeepDx® Prostate is a clinically-validated AI for prostate core needle biopsy tissue image analysis. Whole-slide images (WSIs) of H&E-stained biopsy tissue specimens are analyzed for prostate cancer, Gleason scores and grade group. Extensively tested at a US CLIA lab (>500k cores as of June 2021), DeepDx® Prostate can alleviate the shortage of pathologists and the resultant increase in workload, while reducing diagnostic subjectivity and variability. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr
Media Contact
Yiseul Park, DeepBio, +82 70-7703-4419, yspark@deepbio.co.kr
SOURCE DeepBio