SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Deep Labs Board of Directors has appointed Reginald Van Lee as Chairman to guide Deep Labs' continued development as an AI market leader. Mr. Van Lee brings considerable expertise in deep analytics.
"His appointment comes at a critical time in our company's trajectory as we rapidly scale our business and expand in both the public and private sectors," said Scott Edington, CEO of Deep Labs.
Van Lee, currently the Chief Transformation Officer at the Carlyle Group, has over 35 years of experience solving pressing challenges for some of the world's largest multinational corporations. Prior to his current role, Van Lee was the Head of Commercial Business and Executive Vice President of the global management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, where he worked for 32 years.
In addition to his role on the commercial side of the business, Van Lee managed Booz Allen's Health practice and oversaw pivotal public-private partnerships, experience that will inform the continued expansion of Deep Labs' patented persona-based intelligence® AI platform.
"We are thrilled to have Reggie's unparalleled knowledge at our disposal as we work to deploy our platform to solve some of the industry's most complex problems," said Scott Edington, CEO of Deep Labs.
Over the course of his career Van Lee received the Black Engineer of the Year Award (2008), was named one of the top 25 consultants in the world by Consulting Magazine (2008), and was identified as one of Washington DC's Minority Business Leaders by The Washington Business Journal (2009).
"I am honored to be asked to serve as Deep Labs' new Chairman and be a part of helping drive this amazing organization's growth and continued success in the market," said Van Lee, incoming Chairman of the Board of Directors, Deep Labs. "It is clear that Deep Labs provides proven mission-critical solutions in a space that faces increased complexity brought about by the global pandemic. I am excited for the Deep Labs' growth in 2021 and beyond."
Deep Labs, a leader in Artificial Intelligence, provides advanced decisioning solutions for anti-fraud, risk, marketing, customer analytics and propensity. The company's cutting-edge, persona-based intelligence® platform is used by global payment networks, banks, and consumer packaged good companies. Public sector agencies use Deep Labs' solutions to address fraud, waste, abuse, and improper payments.
