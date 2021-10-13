SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Deep Labs CEO Dr. Scott Edington as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.
Goldman Sachs selected Edington as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.
Edington, and his co-founders at Deep Labs, recognized the need for a platform that enables decision makers to leverage changing contextual signals in real time. The solution was the DeepDecision® platform, which enables true context-aware decisioning for mission critical applications at extreme scale.
DeepDecision® helps financial institutions and global payment networks increase payment authorizations, reduce fraud and false declines, and decrease consumer friction. Deep Labs is already working with the largest payers in the world and looks forward to continuing to partner with these clients on their core risk and fraud challenges.
"I'm thrilled by this acknowledgment of everything the team here at Deep Labs has accomplished," said Edington. "The last year showed us why context is essential to any decision-making process. In volatile times, businesses need certainty as they thread the needle between fraud prevention and revenue growth. This honor affirms the value of our cutting-edge technology and unique approach."
"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Scott as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."
In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.
