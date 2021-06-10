PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experts across the many Deep Tech Domains, with particular focus on aerospace, the blue economy and energy, will gather June 22-25 at the first Deep Tech Connect Summit for a look at the future of how advanced technologies can be harnessed to make the world a safer, more sustainable place.
The free virtual event is hosted by innovation company BMNT Inc. and its enterprise accelerator, H4XLabs, in partnership with Hello Tomorrow, AWS, the Wharton Aerospace Community, the American Energy Society, the Sustainable Ocean Alliance, and NSIN, the National Security Innovation Network. The Deep Tech Connect Summit will
• Explore trends and opportunities in Deep Tech
• Connect key players in the United States and global ecosystems
- Create a network of stakeholders to activate the U.S.' potential to solve the world's biggest societal, environmental and industrial problems
"Today, the United States is uniquely positioned to accelerate its role as a global leader in the deep tech space. We have one of the world's best innovation engines. However, its ecosystem remains fragmented, and deep tech funding anemic at certain funding stages, with opportunities falling by the wayside due to a lack of clear route from research and development to scaling and growth. Deep tech requires a united front to provide unparalleled resources to the leaders of tomorrow. It's our hope that the Deep Tech Connect Summit will lay the foundation for this transformational change," said Ellen Chang, head of H4XLabs.
The event will open with remarks by BMNT CEO Peter Newell, after which Steve Blank, creator of the Lean Startup movement, will give a fireside chat on the State of Deep Tech and its importance to national competitiveness in the U.S. In conversation with Chang, Blank will look at why national competitiveness depends on investing in "hard tech" companies; Customer Development in Deep Tech Domains; funding challenges for tech heavy companies; and Deep Tech's nexus with national security.
Additional keynotes and panel discussions throughout the event will include The Future of Aerospace; Trends in the Blue Economy; and How to Leverage Startup Networks, Corporates and Government to build a thriving deep-tech ecosystem. The final day of the conference will feature sessions on Deep Tech Fundraising and several rounds of "Speed Investment Dating."
Keynote speakers include
- Jenn Gusteic, Director of Early Stage Innovations and Partnerships at NASA, speaking on innovation in aerospace and how founders can scale strategically
• Gabe Mounce, director of Space Force Accelerators, who will discuss how the USAF is leveraging commercial innovations and boosting private investment's effectiveness
• Swati Chaturvedi, CEO of Propel(x), discussing fundraising and growth strategy for deep tech
• Erica Montague, Chief Technologist at Schmidt Marine Technology Partners; and Yi Chao, founder and CEO of Seatrec, discussing systemic issues within the blue tech funding landscape and how Schmidt Marine looks to be a leader in this space
• Orin Hoffman, Venture Partner at The Engine, discussing the importance of funding breakthrough research and some of the successes his firm has experienced
- Mack Kolarich, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Different Funds, showcasing their comprehensive research around Deep Tech Funding and discussing systemic challenges offering policy and financing innovations
For more information and the full agenda, click here.
About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage tech accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation. Founded in Silicon Valley, BMNT has offices in Palo Alto, Washington DC, Austin, London, and Canberra. Visit http://www.bmnt.com
ABOUT H4XLABS: H4XLabs is BMNT's enterprise accelerator, providing specialized support for Deep Tech company founders tackling hard problems from concept through product deployment and scaling. Visit http://www.h4xlabs.com
