NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology company, DeepIntent, announced the launch of its Healthcare Marketplace. This marks an expansion of the company's MarketMatch™ technology platform, and completes the MarketMatch trifecta. Now, healthcare advertisers, publishers, and data providers can collaborate within a data-rich, and privacy-safe digital environment.
"The industry is moving towards first-party data, direct inventory, and rigorous privacy regulation, signaling big changes to the way healthcare marketing operates," said DeepIntent CEO, Chris Paquette. "Our Healthcare Marketplace lets buyers [advertisers] and sellers [publishers] integrate and collaborate on campaigns directly within a privacy-safe environment. It's a superior and sustainable solution that improves campaign performance while enabling the economics healthcare publishers need."
DeepIntent's closed ecosystem prohibits the transfer of any sensitive data outside of its secure platform or marketplace. This includes audience data, segments, and real-time bidding (RTB) ad requests. DeepIntent will not integrate with other DSPs (demand side platforms) to further protect the data of its publisher partners and the privacy of their audiences.
Key Benefits To Healthcare Publishers
ResearchGate and HMP Global are amongst DeepIntent's publisher partners who sell inventory via the Healthcare Marketplace. These publishers conduct 1:1 trading across DeepIntent's network of 200+ healthcare brands, using an intuitive, self-service tool that allows them to (e.g.):
- Use their first-party data and DeepIntent's data assets to verify audiences and monetize inventory
- Respond to and negotiate proposals in real-time, using the AutoRFP feature
- Create and optimize inventory deals and packages for immediate activation within DeepIntent's DSP
"I've been impressed with every aspect of the Healthcare Marketplace," said Ayman Chaar, Head of Programmatic at ResearchGate. "We have been searching for a partner like DeepIntent who can bring unique data and demand to help us better engage our healthcare professional user-base with relevant advertising. We're looking forward to great innovations that DeepIntent is rapidly bringing to market."
Key Benefits To Healthcare Advertisers
Advertisers' custom audience segments are sent directly to DeepIntent's Healthcare Marketplace, where advertisers can trade directly with publishers, buy across the open exchange, or both. Direct-to-publisher trading gives advertisers unique inventory and buying benefits, including:
- Exclusive access to first-party data and verified, provider-rich inventory
- Audience delivery forecasts across publisher partners, including real-time overlap and NPI list matching
- More efficient processes with time-saving features, like AutoRFP, automatic deal creation without insertion orders, and turnkey availability of NPI-level performance metrics
"Our partnership with DeepIntent has simplified the go-to-market strategy for our clients' campaigns by enhancing our speed and access to unique data and inventory," said Andrea Palmer, President of Publicis Health Media. "The results have been extraordinary, and the platform has allowed us to focus on what we excel at: delivering highly targeted and resonant advertising."
The Healthcare Marketplace is currently used by healthcare publishers to monetize and sell inventory across more than 50 websites. Over 300 websites are scheduled for integration by Summer 2020. The Healthcare Marketplace is available to all advertisers for immediate use. Request a demo: www.deepintent.com/solutions/healthcare-marketplace
About DeepIntent:
DeepIntent is a marketing technology company founded by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists on the principle that digital media can influence positive health outcomes.
The company helps healthcare brands and publishers deliver timely digital ads to clinically-relevant patients and professionals in a privacy-complaint way, so health and treatment decisions are made based on the latest, most pertinent information.
DeepIntent works with over 20 major pharmaceutical companies and dozens of media agencies to advertise more than 200 healthcare brands. DeepIntent's employee count has quadrupled across its New York, California, and India offices since 2017, and the company received industry recognition for outstanding healthcare innovation in 2019. For more information, visit deepintent.com.
Media contact: Jacqui Chazen, 973-495-6055, jacqui.chazen@deepintent.com