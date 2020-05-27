PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepMap, a leading provider of high-definition (HD) mapping solutions for autonomous driving, today announced it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Autonomous Vehicle Systems report, published in May 2020.
DeepMap is one of only five autonomous driving companies selected for inclusion in the report, which highlights new and innovative vendors, products, and services.
"We are honored by this recognition. We consider it to be a confirmation of our vision to enable customers to build 'high-integrity' centimeter-level precision maps according to their own specs, using their own vehicles and sensors, for all levels of autonomy," said James Wu, Co-Founder and CEO, DeepMap.
High-definition mapping is mission-critical for safe self-driving. HD maps define the world in terms that a self-driving vehicle can understand. The map provides all of the information about a road's geometry as well as the semantic rules and associations that are used to ensure the vehicle obeys traffic rules and conventions.
According to the Gartner report, "developing a solution that integrates into an autonomous vehicle system is complex and challenging. Technology and service providers must prepare to face the technology threats posed by direct competitors and be ready to partner while also being ready to harness innovative new business approaches."
In 2019, DeepMap was recognized in two Gartner Hype Cycle reports as a High-Definition Maps Sample Vendor:
- Hype Cycle for Automotive Electronics, 2019
- Hype Cycle for Display and Vision, 2019
Gartner References:
Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Autonomous Vehicle Systems," Jonathan Davenport, et al, 14 May 2020
Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Automotive Electronics, 2019," Masatsune Yamaji, 15 July 2019
Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Display and Vision, 2019," Claire Wen, 24 July 2019
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About DeepMap
DeepMap is accelerating safe autonomy by providing the world's best autonomous mapping and localization solutions. DeepMap delivers the technology necessary for self-driving vehicles to navigate in a complex and unpredictable environment. The company addresses three important elements: precise high-definition (HD) mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, GSR Ventures, Generation, Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA, and Robert Bosch Venture Capital. For more information, see www.deepmap.ai.
Contact info: media@deepmap.ai