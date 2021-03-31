ARLINGTON, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeepSig's CTO Dr. Tim O'Shea will be presenting during two important sessions on wireless AI/ML at NVIDIA's GTC conference taking place online April 12-16, 2021. NVIDIA GTC is the conference for AI innovators, technologists, and creatives that brings together brilliant minds looking to ignite ideas and forge new connections to take on our biggest challenges.
Dr. O'Shea will be speaking on the impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning on wireless signal sensing, as well as 5G networks.
DeepSig is pioneering the use of deep learning to realize state of the art signal processing and radio systems by developing fundamentally new methodologies and software systems for the design and optimization of wireless communications. By creating new tools, algorithms, and approaches for signal processing systems, DeepSig can achieve unparalleled results in system performance.
Click the link to register free for NVIDIA GTC and join us for Dr. O'Shea's presentations, plus gain access to 1500+ live and recorded sessions, interactive panels, demos, research posters, and more. Learn more at nvidia.com/gtc.
DeepSig Inc. is a venture-backed and product-centric technology company developing revolutionary wireless processing software solutions using cutting edge machine learning techniques to transform baseband processing, wireless sensing, and other key wireless applications.
Jim Shea, DeepSig, +1 (321) 888-3490, jimshea@deepsig.io
