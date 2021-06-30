HOBOKEN, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cybersecurity expert and cloud services provider explains why default cloud security tools leave businesses vulnerable and how to choose effective security solutions in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that the business benefits of moving to the cloud come with risk.
The author then cites the example of Windows Defender as a security solution that falls short in some areas like blocking phishing sites. She then urges leaders to choose effective security solutions such as encryption, security automation, access management, and data loss prevention (DLP).
"Many cloud providers offer default cloud security tools," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "But these free tools can leave companies vulnerable."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Default Cloud Security Tools May Not Provide Enough Protection."
Opportunity Comes with Risk
"Moving to the cloud makes good business sense and may, in fact, prove a necessity for companies to remain competitive. It facilitates remote work and collaboration, and scalability means that businesses can easily expand storage and tools to match growth."
"At the same time, the new landscape brings new risks. For instance, in a public cloud, one server may store data from multiple companies. And, while cloud providers generally place a priority on security, no system can promise complete protection. A single successful breach of a cloud provider could have disastrous effects for dozens, even hundreds, of companies."
Default Cloud Security Tools Leave Businesses Vulnerable
"To help customers keep data secure, cloud providers offer built-in security tools, often for free. While these default tools may satisfy compliance checkboxes, they can give organizations a false sense of security. All too often, customers misconfigure the security controls, leaving data vulnerable. And in many cases, the default tools provide inadequate protection."
Choosing Effective Security Solutions
"When determining the right cloud security strategy, organizations should look for several key features, including encryption, automation, access management, data loss prevention (DLP) and the ability to work in a multi-cloud environment."
Comprehensive Cloud Security with eMazzanti
While default security tools provide checkbox security, eMazzanti aims higher. For example, with eCare Secure Route, businesses benefit from predictive intelligence to stop malware and phishing attempts over any protocol, port, or app. In fact, this solution halts 50 to 98 percent more attacks than antivirus and firewalls alone, with no added latency.
eMazzanti offers a comprehensive suite of security tools and services. Starting with a free cybersecurity assessment, they tailor solutions to meet business needs and protect valuable digital assets.
