BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced the keynote speakers at DefenderCon 2021, a conference celebrating cyber Defenders. Cybereason Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Lior Div and General Joseph Dunford (ret), the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will headline the event. DefenderCon 2021 takes place Tuesday, December 14, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm ET.
In their keynote address, titled We Are All Defenders, Div and General Dunford will have a conversation about how technology and cybersecurity has changed the military, how cybersecurity affects national security and how military strategies can be applied by Defenders to improve security. In addition, Div and General Dunford will discuss how to 'win as one' in the fight against state sanctioned and state-ignored criminal gangs who are being provided safe haven in Eastern European countries.
In a second keynote session titled 'XDR Means 10X: The Future of Detection and Response,' Yonatan Striem-Amit, Cybereason CTO & Co-founder, and Dr. Anton Chuvakin, Strategist and Security Leader at Google Cloud, will provide a first look at Cybereason XDR powered by Google Chronicle.
"Cybereason was founded in 2012 with a mission to reverse the attacker's advantage and return the high ground to the defender. And DefenderCon 2021 celebrates all that defenders do to secure an expanding attack surface that becomes bigger everyday. Defenders have the most demanding job in cybersecurity and by working closely with security professionals at organizations around the world on a daily basis, we are putting cyber gangs on notice that their next cyber attack will likely be their last one," said Div.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the XDR company, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason XDR Platform provides predictive prevention, detection and response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. The Cybereason MalOp™ instantly delivers context-rich attack intelligence across every affected device, user and system with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Cybereason turns threat data into actionable decisions at the speed of business. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.
Media Contact
Bill Keeler, Cybereason, 929 259-3261, bill.keeler@cybereason.com
