ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DefenderShield®, a global leader in EMF (Electromagnetic Field) radiation shielding and education, is excited to announce the launch of Ultra Armor™ Shielding Technology, the first EMF shielding ever developed that can effectively block all wireless signals, including the full spectrum of 5G (Fifth Generation) frequencies used by network providers.
The extended use of mobile electronic devices and their close proximity to our bodies exposes us to increased levels of Electromagnetic Field (EMF) radiation. 5G utilizes not only past generation transmission rates below 5 GHz, but also a brand new data band called the millimeter wave (high-band 5G) that operates on 24 GHz frequencies and above in small cell tower sites and fixed wireless cable.
As wireless networks and devices evolve to 5G and beyond, DefenderShield is advancing technology to protect the public from the potentially harmful biological effects these electromagnetic fields can have on the human body. Thousands of studies have linked chronic EMF radiation exposure to genetic damage, infertility, reproductive defects, cancer, neurological degeneration and nervous system dysfunction, immune system dysfunction, and developmental effects.
Many scientists believe 5G's higher, more powerful wavelengths may increase the health effects EMF has on the body. Health impacts cannot be confirmed, however, since no studies have been conducted on the health effects of 5G frequencies from electronic devices.
DefenderShield's cutting-edge Ultra Armor™ comes to the market after two years of research and development in collaboration with a team of world-class engineers and manufacturers.
While claims to block 5G frequencies are widespread, DefenderShield's Ultra Armor™ is the first and only material in the world to shield up to 99.99% of low, mid, and high-band 5G frequencies reaching up to 90 GHz.
"We are very excited to have developed a solution to block both the low frequencies emitted by all technology and the higher frequencies being used in the 5G network," says Daniel T. DeBaun, founder of DefenderShield. "As the world becomes more and more digitized, reducing our daily exposure by staying mindful of our interactions with technology and by using EMF shields to prevent direct contact with our mobile devices is essential to maintaining health."
In the industry, DefenderShield is known as the trusted expert in EMF shielding and education. DefenderShield technology reduces your exposure to Electromagnetic Radiation (EMF) emitted by mobile devices like laptops, tablets, and cell phones. Backed by scientific lab testing, DefenderShield technology blocks up to 99.99% of EMF radiation, including the entire 5G wireless network.
