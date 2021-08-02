PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defendify, a global provider of its award-winning all-in-one cybersecurity platform, announced its recognition as a Top 10 Cybersecurity Startup by Cyber Defense Magazine in the special edition of their 2021 Black Unicorn Report. Winners are announced at the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 each year during the Black Hat USA conference. These awards honor the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe.
Defendify allows organizations without security teams to easily build and manage a comprehensive, robust cybersecurity program to protect against sophisticated cyberattacks and help meet industry and customer security requirements. The Defendify all-in-one cybersecurity platform combines automated processes, innovative technology, and a team of cybersecurity experts to streamline regular cybersecurity assessments and tests, company policies, employee awareness training, and 24/7 cyber threat detection and containment.
"We're pleased to name Defendify as a Winner for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 among a small, elite group of startups in our third annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of AllegisCyber, David DeWalt of NightDragon, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group.
Defendify has received several other accolades in 2021, including being named "Best Product in SMB Cybersecurity" in the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), continuing to validate Defendify's innovative and scalable cybersecurity solution and the mass market opportunity for it.
"We are thrilled to announce yet another award for Defendify: A Top 10 Cybersecurity Startup for 2021," said Rob Simopoulos, Co-Founder of Defendify. "We see this as a testament to the increasing demand for all-in-one cybersecurity solutions for growing companies. The Defendify team is dedicated to providing a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that is cost-effective and easy to manage, and our platform is clearly resonating in the market."
This award further highlights the value of Defendify's platform and the company's commitment to helping build holistic cybersecurity programs without the need for in-house security experts to manage a stack of complex technologies around the clock. Defendify was developed as a flexible and scalable cybersecurity solution for organizations without security teams.
About Defendify
Defendify is pioneering cybersecurity for organizations with limited security teams, including IT providers, by delivering multiple layers of protection through a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform designed to continuously strengthen overall cybersecurity posture across people, process, and technology. Coupled with automation and expertise, Defendify streamlines cybersecurity assessments, testing, policies, training, detection, and response in one consolidated and cost-effective cybersecurity solution.
Follow Defendify: LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook
About Cyber Defense Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-Winners-2021
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).
Media Contact
Mark Nolan, York IE, +1 (617) 229-7827, mark@york.ie
SOURCE Defendify