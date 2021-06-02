PORTLAND, Maine, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defendify, the all-in-one, award-winning cybersecurity platform, announced today they are teaming up with ADI Global Distribution to offer cybersecurity services to its network of integrators across North America. Defendify is pioneering cybersecurity by delivering multiple layers of protection through an easy-to-use platform designed to continuously strengthen overall cybersecurity posture across people, process and technology.
With a growing need for data security, ADI is adding Defendify's cybersecurity platform to help its customers protect their own businesses, while also creating new opportunities to offer a cybersecurity solution that can drive recurring revenue. ADI customers now have access to Defendify's all-in-one cybersecurity platform to identify gaps and improve network defenses. Curated for ADI customers, the Defendify Essentials Package includes free tools including the Cybersecurity Assessment, Network Vulnerability Scanner and Threat Alerts System.
ADI is a leading global wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products with more than 25 years in the business. Their global footprint includes more than 200 locations across 17 countries, and over 110 locations in North America. ADI's wide selection and availability of products, configured solutions and industry expertise help dealers and integrators operate more efficiently and offer reliable services.
"Defendify is very proud to be partnering with ADI, the global leader in security distribution," states Rob Simopoulos, co-founder of Defendify. "This partnership will help ADI customers take the guesswork out of how they can build a strong cybersecurity posture that grows with their business. ADI customers will benefit from Defendify's all-in-one approach which encompasses cybersecurity assessments and testing, policies and training, and detection and response."
"ADI is focused on providing new growth opportunities for our customer with new services offerings, like cybersecurity," said ADI's director of North America Services, Raymond Navarrete. "The Defendify platform offers multiple cybersecurity tools in one, easy to use solution. And our customers can use the platform to enhance data protection throughout their own businesses, and add new recurring revenue by providing cybersecurity as a service to their clients."
To learn more about the Defendify offering with ADI, visit http://www.adiglobaldistribution.us/Defendify.
About Defendify
Defendify is pioneering cybersecurity for organizations with limited security resources, including IT providers, by delivering multiple layers of protection through an all-in-one, easy-to-use platform designed to continuously strengthen overall cybersecurity posture across people, process and technology. Coupled with automation and expertise, Defendify streamlines cybersecurity assessments, testing, preparation, education, and protection in one consolidated and cost-effective cybersecurity solution. Interested in a free trial?
Visit Us| Our Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube
Media Contact
Kate Jones, York IE, +1 6174486109, katej@york.ie
SOURCE Defendify