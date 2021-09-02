PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defendify, a global provider of the all-in-one cybersecurity platform, is proud to announce that its Breach Detection & Response module was named a 2021 "New Product of the Year Award" for outstanding development in the Cyber Defense Solutions category by Security Today. This latest award marks the twentieth accolade this year recognizing Defendify's innovative approach to cybersecurity.
The Security Today "New Product of the Year Award," judged by an independent panel, honors the achievements of security solutions providers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. The Breach Detection & Response module from Defendify is a 24/7 monitoring and cyber alarm system that leverages artificial intelligence technology and cybersecurity experts to actively detect data security anomalies, and respond in real-time to contain attacks. This module further bolsters the Defendify platform, allowing organizations without in-house security teams the ability to easily build and manage a robust and comprehensive cybersecurity program. Along with a dozen other cybersecurity tools, Defendify's all-in-one cybersecurity platform streamlines regular cybersecurity assessments and testing, company policies, cybersecurity awareness training, and cyber threat intelligence.
Other notable recognition for Defendify's cybersecurity platform in 2021 include a Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Award for "Best Product in SMB Cybersecurity", and being listed on their 2021 Black Unicorn Report as a "Top 10 Cybersecurity Startup". Defendify also made CRN's 2021 "Emerging Vendors" list for Security, and the "2021 Vendors on the Vanguard" list from TheChannelPro Network. Based on unbiased user feedback on the peer review site, G2, Defendify has been voted a "High Performer" in multiple G2 Grid® category reports, as well as being "Easiest to Use" with the "Best Support".
"Growing businesses need robust cybersecurity, which has historically been out of reach for many," said Andrew Rinaldi, Co-Founder of Defendify. "The Defendify platform is specifically designed for small and midsize organizations, including security integrators and managed service providers that are looking to protect themselves and their customers."
This latest recognition from Security Today, in addition to the company's previous accolades, further highlights the value of Defendify's platform and the company's commitment to helping build comprehensive, cost-effective, scalable cybersecurity programs for organizations of all sizes -- without the need for in-house security experts to manage a stack of complex technologies around the clock.
About Defendify
Defendify is pioneering cybersecurity for organizations with limited security teams, including IT providers, by delivering multiple layers of protection through a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform designed to continuously strengthen overall cybersecurity posture across people, process and technology. Coupled with automation and expertise, Defendify streamlines cybersecurity assessments, testing, policies, training, detection, and response in one consolidated and cost-effective cybersecurity solution.
