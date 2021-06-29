SINGAPORE, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DOGGES decentralized platform is coming at a time where the number of DeFi users is increasing exponentially. According to Dune Analytics, the number of DeFi users in April 2021 has followed an exponential trend, surpassing 250, 000 users, and representing a five-fold increase especially when compared to a year ago. In addition, the trading volume on decentralized exchanges soared to an all-time record of $60 billion in 2021, from the previous record of $26 billion set in September 2020.
Poised to take advantage of this burgeoning market, DOGGES offers its users an ecosystem of decentralized finance products that comprises of swap, farming, staking and lending features. Users of the exchange can trade and lend different cryptocurrencies while simultaneously increasing the size of their position in whatever type of assets they desire.
Users of the DOGGES decentralized exchange platform can expect to enjoy the following unique benefits:
- Rewarding of contributors to the liquidity pool
- An all-round solution comprising of the best features of decentralized finance
- A platform that is accessible to all users irrespective of the size of their assets
- An integration of liquidity pools and services to maximize the liquidity accessible to platform users
- Ability for users to effortlessly borrow from the protocol as well by using its token as collateral anywhere in the Binance smart chain (BSC) ecosystem
In addition, the following advantages give DOGGES an edge over its peers in the DeFi industry:
- Transparency in fund movements and the underlying smart contract
- Liquidity pool access
- Price efficiency as prices are subject to market demand
- Greater platform utility, speed, and flexibility in lending/borrowing
- Much easier access for users
- Easy swap
- Farming, staking and voting
- Open governance option
Presently, the platform charges no protocol fee. But there are plans to introduce it in the nearest future.
DOGGES FINANCE PLATFORM aims to create a decentralized financial network that enables users and other decentralized protocols to carry out asset swapping (from one token to the other), DOGGESSWAP farms (liquidity mining platform), DOGGES tokens staking (get more rewards based on time duration), DOGGES pool strategy lending and borrowing (liquidity pools)
