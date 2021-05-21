CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defiance Ventures, the Charlotte-based venture builder, today announced its investment in BatteryXchange, a vertically integrated portable battery rental platform.
"While we do not have a specific geographic focus at Defiance, we are excited when we are able to invest in the local Charlotte startup community," said John Espey, CEO of Defiance. "Desmond and his team are off to an excellent start and with a software-enabled platform like BatteryXchange, we see many opportunities to increase monetization of not only the data but the overall customer experience through software."
Today, businesses that want a BatteryXchange kiosk set up inside of their business pay a small fee to do so. Customers download the BatteryXchange app on the iOS or Android app stores and are able to rent and use a battery for up to four hours for free, reducing the need to leave the business and increasing overall customer satisfaction.
Although focused on the local Charlotte bar, restaurant, and retail market today, BatteryXchange plans to expand its platform to bigger venues, special events, and many cities in the near future.
"It's important when building a company that you find investors that are bought into the vision and bring added value to your growth. Over the past 2 years as we've built our company the Defiance team has helped connect us to major players that has allowed us to further grow. It's as if they've been bought in since the beginning to help us. With this investment it now shows they're fully on board with the opportunity we present to the market," said Desmond Wiggan, co-founder of BatteryXchange.
"As a local startup, it's always been important for us to build relationships with the right investors and stakeholders. We enjoy collaborating with like -minded individuals who see our dream, and the positive impact our company will have in our communities in the years to come. Our team at BatteryXchange is truly thankful for Defiance Ventures for investing in the future of mobile charging," said Aubrey Yeboah, co-founder of BatteryXchange.
Defiance Ventures is a venture builder focused on B2B enterprise technology companies. It combines capital and early stage investment expertise with real world capabilities spanning marketing, branding, sales, application development, and cloud architecture to help its portfolio of technology companies to disrupt their respective industries. Visit https://defianceventures.com/
BatteryXchange("BXE") is a cleantech B2B2C company based in Charlotte, North Carolina whose mission is to increase connectivity between people, businesses and communities. BXE has developed a charging platform & kiosks machine that allows cell phone users to rent portable batteries from them on-demand to take on-the-go. Businesses and venues are able to provide this charging solution to their customers along with using the kiosk digital display to further communicate to customers the form of branding, advertisement, and sharing important information. Visit https://batteryxchange.co/
