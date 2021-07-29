CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defiance Ventures, the Charlotte-based venture builder, today announced its investment in Lucid Drone Technologies. Lucid designs, develops, and manufactures autonomous drones for labor intensive applications such as commercial cleaning and spraying. All of the development and manufacturing of their hardware and software is completed in house, in their Charlotte, NC headquarters.
"The Lucid team of elite engineers has developed some very impressive technology and their drones-as-a-service model was a unique and compelling reason to get involved. When we saw what they are doing we realized they're far more than a drone provider; developing intelligent and autonomous flight capabilities that can be used across many applications and industries is a great way to scale beyond hardware," said Tareq Amin, Co-Founder and Chairman of Defiance.
Currently, Lucid is focused on delivering long lasting, industrial drones with innovative in-flight technologies like predictive support to customers, primarily in the commercial cleaning industry with their C1 Cleaning Drone. Today, the C1 is enabling cleaning companies to complete more jobs in less time, while mitigating liability on job sites.
Lucid sees significant growth opportunities across many other labor-intensive industries and through unique and innovative partnerships, like their partnership with the Atlanta Falcons. Lucid Drone's technology can disinfect 150,000 square feet an hour. Using two drones inside, Mercedes-Benz stadium disinfected between games in 95% less time.
"Our company was founded while attending Davidson College, and we trace much of our early success back to the support of the local Charlotte community. We are grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside a game-changing investor in the Charlotte ecosystem, like Defiance. Tareq and his team at Defiance bring a wealth of valuable knowledge and experience that will help Lucid continue to grow in this next phase of the business," said Andrew Ashur CEO of Lucid Drones
About Defiance Ventures
Defiance Ventures is a venture builder focused on B2B enterprise technology companies. It combines capital and early-stage investment expertise with real world capabilities spanning marketing, branding, sales, application development, and cloud architecture to help its portfolio of technology companies to disrupt their respective industries. Visit https://defiance.ai/
About Lucid Drones
Lucid Drone Technologies, Inc. is developing the next-generation industrial smart drone for labor-intensive jobs. Today, the company's premiere product is the C1 Cleaning Drone, which can clean the exterior of buildings up to 5x more efficiently than traditional methods. Lucid leases their technology to cleaning companies to empower them to elevate their safety, efficiency, and profitability. Visit https://www.luciddronetech.com/
