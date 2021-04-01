NEEDHAM, Mass., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to feedback from Cambridge Innovation Institute(CII)'s community of life science and technology professionals, combined with research alongside CII's impressive Board of Advisors, the inaugural Decode: AI for Pharmaceuticals is launched as the organization's first cross-functional conference to uncover AI's true value for the pharmaceutical sector, whilst also focusing on data strategies, organizational change management and implementation best practice.
"With times of crises so often spurring innovation, it is no secret that the application of AI has recently accelerated, playing a critical role in the race to discover and bring to market effective vaccines in the fight against COVID-19. In spite of these recent advances, pharmaceutical organizations still have a long way to go in order to achieve true, scalable AI for maximum gains. Outdated innovation strategies and data models must be redefined, and now is the time for the industry to come together to share insights and learnings, to ensure it can continue to build on the recent AI momentum," comments Dominie Roberts, Senior Conference Director, Cambridge Innovation Institute.
Running from Monday June 7 – Wednesday June 9, 2021, the Decode: AI for Pharma Forum serves to fill a gap in the conference landscape for an event that combines technology innovation with the needs and business goals of pharmaceutical companies. Uniting innovation, data, digital and IT leaders from across the entire pharmaceutical product pipeline, this use-case led program goes beyond the hype of AI to identify where the true value lies, what business outcomes are within reach, and how to navigate the technology implementation journey.
The 3-day program will be broken out as follows:
- Day 1: Data Focus Day on Structuring your Data Ready for AI
- Day 2: Change Management & Strategies for Uncovering AI Value
- Day 3: Cross-Functional AI Use Cases & Implementation Best Practice
In addition, the DECODE forum will run in the same week as the AI Innovation Circle, an exclusive partnering program which unites investors, founders & strategic industry partners advancing AI for Healthcare & Life Science.
