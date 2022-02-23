MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defy Trends announces the launch of their Ambassador Program, a global education initiative designed to empower women around the world to be financially independent by creating access to cryptocurrency knowledge through real-time data, analytics and education.
Becoming a Defy Trends Ambassador provides a unique opportunity to become a leader of a local chapter and create a community founded in empowerment, financial literacy, innovation and fellowship. Defy Trends will provide all new ambassadors with training, resources and mentorship to kickstart their chapter, along with direct access to a community of other chapter leaders. Chapters will host monthly meetings, skill building initiatives and provide a support network for all involved.
"We see this program as the most impactful and effective way to connect with our global community. We want to reach women independently and add value to their lives in an actionable and personal way, building bridges to new possibilities through education and empowerment" says Daniela Henao Moreno, COO and Co-Founder of Defy Trends. "The crypto space is abundant and success within it is out there, just waiting to be claimed. Everyone wants to learn and be involved, women included. We are worthy of participating in the space, and through this program, we will empower women to break into it," says Moreno.
Defy Trends is now accepting applications for the Ambassador Program, and currently hosts chapters in Europe, Asia, and North, Central and South America. For more information and to apply, please visit their website.
About Defy Trends: Defy Trends provides advanced analytics and actionable insights for cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Created by a female-led team of data scientists and global markets experts, Defy Trends brings together crypto, NFT trading and research operations. A comprehensive dashboard provides real-time data analytics to help investors and enterprise institutions act quickly and confidently with analytic tools, research and education. The goal is to empower everyday individual investors as well as institutions ranging from exchanges and marketplaces to research firms. Defy Trends is committed to making crypto accessible to all. Dare to Defy. To learn more, please visit DefyTrends.io
