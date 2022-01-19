MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defy Trends is bringing a much needed and unique solution to help individual and institutional investors gain access to state of the art insights on the rapidly growing crypto decentralized finance markets. In their inaugural year, Defy Trends has launched an intuitive, real-time analytics platform that uses on-chain analysis and high-tech data science algorithms to provide data insights based on DeFi fundamentals and sentiment. The proprietary platform is available to both individual investors and enterprise institutions looking to add data analytics to their digital market services.
Defy Trends is women-founded and brings differentiation to the industry by focusing on a holistic approach to the digital trading ecosystem. Defy Trends is taking data and analysis from channels that are both directly market related but also from indirect verticals that have significant impact on blockchain market fluctuations, the data is then updated every second.
Defy Trends Major Features
- Defy Trends Score - An aggregate score from 0-100 for each coin, allowing you to compare coins and see which coins are under- or overvalued.
- NFT Analytics - Incorporating both on-chain data, such as sales volume, minting activity, and wallet tracking, and off-chain data, such as social sentiment and community growth to help you find quality projects and undervalued NFTs.
- Social Sentiment - Scraping over 1 million data sources to give you real time sentiment about each coin. Data sources include YouTube, Twitter, Telegram, Discord, TikTok, Github, Medium and Reddit.
- On-Chain Analytics - Process on-chain data from multiple chains to create comprehensive technical analytics such as active addresses, transaction rate and wallet tracking.
Defy Trends founders include Imge Su Cetin as CEO, a data scientist who previously worked analyzing data for the United Nations and Elena Garidia as CFO, a veteran financial analyst who previously worked with J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. in wealth management analysis.
About Defy Trends
Defy Trends provides advanced analytics and actionable insights for cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Created by a female-led team of data scientists and global markets experts, Defy Trends brings together crypto, NFT trading and research operations. A comprehensive dashboard provides real-time data analytics to help investors and enterprise institutions act quickly and confidently with analytic tools, research and education. The goal is to empower everyday individual investors as well as institutions ranging from exchanges and marketplaces to research firms. Defy Trends is committed to making crypto accessible to all. Dare to Defy.
