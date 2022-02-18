NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The degaussing systems market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential growth difference will be 12915.00 units from 2021 to 2026. However, the report identifies the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period.
Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Degaussing Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (bulk carrier, oil tanker, container ships, and others) and Geography (MEA, APAC, South America, Europe, and North America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". View Market Report Outlook
The degaussing systems market is driven by the development of advanced degaussing system. The development of advanced degaussing systems with new materials, like superconductors, which reduce the weight of the vessel and energy consumption of the degaussing equipment, is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the future. In addition, the high focus on degaussing systems in naval warfare is another factor supporting the degaussing systems market share growth in the upcoming years.
Top Degaussing Systems Players:
- American Superconductor Corp.
- DA GROUP
- Dayatech Merin Sdn Bhd
- Groupe Gorge SA
- IFEN SpA
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
- Polyamp AB
- Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
- Vallon GmbH
Degaussing Systems Market End-user Outlook (Volume, units, 2021-2026)
- Bulk carrier - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Oil tanker - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Container ships - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
The bulk carrier end-user segment held the largest degaussing systems market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. These carriers are specially designed to carry unpackaged bulk cargo or loose cargo such as grains, coal, ores, steel coils, and cement in its holds without any special packaging. In addition, bulk carriers have a total combined capacity of almost 346 million DWT. These factors are likely to boost this segment's growth during the forecast period.
Degaussing Systems Market Geography Outlook (Volume, units, 2021-2026)
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
The MEA region held the largest degaussing systems market share in 2021. The region is anticipated to contribute to 37% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high number of new ship registrations in the advancing economies of the region. Panama, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), and Liberia are the key markets for degaussing systems in MEA. According to the United Nations conference on trade and development, the highest number of ship registrations were done in Liberia, West Africa. These factors are further likely to lead the regional market to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.
Degaussing Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.80%
Market growth 2022-2026
12915.00 units
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
4.10
Regional analysis
MEA, APAC, South America, Europe, and North America
Performing market contribution
MEA at 37%
Key consumer countries
Liberia, Panama, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Superconductor Corp., DA GROUP, Dayatech Merin Sdn Bhd, Groupe Gorge SA, IFEN SpA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Polyamp AB, Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, and Vallon GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Bulk carrier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Oil tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Container ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Superconductor Corp.
- DA GROUP
- Dayatech Merin Sdn Bhd
- Groupe Gorge SA
- IFEN SpA
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
- Polyamp AB
- Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
- Vallon GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
