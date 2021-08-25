WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delaware Law School and First Healthcare Compliance will host the 4th Annual Virtual HIPAA Privacy and Security Summit on November 18, 2021. The goal of the online learning event is to help healthcare, legal, and business professionals improve privacy and security programs, address recent HIPAA challenges, and build skills to create a comprehensive HIPAA compliance program.
HIPAA Privacy and Security training remains as important as ever with the shift to telehealth and additional changes in the medical setting. HIPAA Privacy and Security is a top priority among professionals working with healthcare organizations. This annual educational opportunity is offered virtually to accommodate the training needs of attorneys, business executives, healthcare professionals, compliance officers, and students throughout the United States.
Six attorneys and expert speakers will cover current events and hot topics at the intersection of HIPAA and ethics, along with recent enforcement issues related to technology.
Register Now: Earn CEUs and CLE online with Delaware Law School and First Healthcare Compliance on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. ET until 4:40 p.m. ET. Discounted pricing and opportunities for sponsorship are available for a limited time.
About Delaware Law School: Widener University is a metropolitan university that connects curricula to social issues through civic engagement. Dynamic teaching, active scholarship, personal attention, applied leadership, and experiential learning are key components of the Widener experience. Delaware Law School is the First State's only law school, providing a Juris doctor, legal graduate, and paralegal degree programs with an emphasis on developing legal professionals who reflect the Delaware Way and its traditions of civility, integrity, and mutual respect. The school offers signature programs in corporate and business law, environmental law, family health law and policy, trial advocacy, and dignity rights.
About First Healthcare Compliance: Founded in 2012 by a nurse attorney, the First Healthcare Compliance software solution creates confidence among compliance professionals through education, resources, and support in the areas of HIPAA, OSHA, human resources compliance, and fraud waste and abuse laws. Serving clients across the United States, the company's evolving platform provides real-time insight for board reporting and across multiple locations. For more information, please visit https://1sthcc.com/.
