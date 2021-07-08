OSLO, Norway, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Fall technology vendor Dele Health Tech and sensor producer Raytelligence today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The MoU signals the companies' intention to build an increased business and technology collaboration.
Over time, the partnership between the organizations is anticipated to involve collaboration on technology integration, exploring mutually beneficial business opportunities, and joint marketing.
Dele Health Tech CEO Carine Zeier made the following statement regarding the MoU:
"As a hardware-agnostic solution, Dele is able to partner with the best and most relevant sensor partners in the global market," she said.
"Raytelligence is a world-class sensor technology vendor, and there is strong synergy between our data fusion platform and the sensors Raytelligence produces. We look forward to building this collaboration with them," she said.
Raytelligence CEO Klas Arvidson said the following regarding the agreement:
"We are pleased to have signed this MoU with Dele Health Tech. Dele's innovative new approach to fall detection and fall prevention aligns with our own philosophy towards solving the problem of falls," he said.
"There is high potential for our technologies to complement each other. We look forward to collaborating with the Dele team," he said.
About Dele Health Tech
Dele Health Tech is a technology company that's revolutionizing healthcare with innovative data fusion for dignified fall management.
Founded in Norway and operating in the US and Europe, the company's AI-based solution fuses room-sensor data with individual-level electronic health data to provide exceptional detection accuracy, nurse call integration and commercially viable scalability for multiple healthcare and senior living scenarios.
Dele Health Tech: Data Today, Prevention tomorrow.
About Raytelligence AB (publ)
Raytelligence is a Swedish innovation company, based in Halmstad that offers products for monitoring vital parameters, i.e., breathing, heart rate and movement patterns, based on the company's own 60 GHz radar technology.
